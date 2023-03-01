Event to highlight minority businesses
HUNTINGTON
The Huntington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau will host Honor Huntington Diversity Business Expo from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Heritage Station, providing a platform for local Black and minority-owned businesses to showcase products and services.
Vendors and live music will be available.
Vendor fees range from $75 to $150. Huntington Area CVB will collect payment at the event. Acceptable forms of payment include check or cash. Proceeds will be dedicated to hosting future events associated with the Honor Huntington project.
Admission for shoppers will be free.
To sign up as a vendor or for more information, email Isabel Morris at morris447@marshall.edu.
Church offers rummage, hot dog sale
ASHLAND
A rummage and hot dog sale will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Clyffeside Worship, 514 39th St.
Proceeds will benefit the church.
Thursday
6:30 p.m. — Greenup County Board of Health, Greenup County Health Department in the Willis C. Potter Health Education Center, to review health department FY23 operating budget, health taxing district budget review and an infectious disease update.
Staff reports