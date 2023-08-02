Entries sought for art show
GRAYSON
Artists are invited to submit work for the monthly F!nal Fr!days Art Walk’s opening reception and subsequent showings at the Grayson Gallery & Art Center.
Original pieces in any medium and subject may be dropped off at the gallery from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 10 and 21. Work remaining from previous art shows may be picked up at that time.
Pieces must be wired and/or ready for hanging (able to be displayed for 3D works) with a tag noting artist name, title, medium and price.
Three $50 cash awards will be given for People’s Choice (by popular vote), GGAC Board Choice and the Brandon Click Memorial award. The free opening reception, sponsored by Blue Sky Telecom, will feature the Blue Sky band and Catering by Sheila Marie will provide refreshments.
The gallery is at 301 East Third St.
There is no entry fee; sold works have a 20% commission to the GGAC.
Show at Ironton Elks Saturday
IRONTON
Ironton Elks No. 177 has announced a show for this Saturday, Aug. 5, starting at 7 p.m. Local musician Ashton Duncan will open for Holly Forbes, who placed top 10 in “The Voice.”
Cover charge is $10 for all non-members. Bring a non-perishable item and get $1 off the cover charge. This is a chance to support local food banks.
The Ironton Elks is at 416 Park Ave.
Aug. 10
8 a.m. — Special called SBDM meeting, Russell-McDowell Intermediate School.
