The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Friday the Elliott County Fiscal Court will receive $19,224 in County Road Aid emergency funds for slide repairs.
The repairs will make travel safer for motorists that rely upon A Winkleman Road.
“The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Elliott County to repair and maintain safe connections in the community,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.
The slide repairs will take place on A Winkleman Road (CR 1207), located about a half-mile south of the Ky. 755 intersection.
The Elliott County Fiscal Court is responsible for administering the work.
ACTC nursing application
deadline extended
ASHLAND
The deadline to apply for the Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) program at Ashland Community and Technical College (ACTC) has been extended to April 1.
The ADN program prepares graduates to become members of the health care team in the discipline of nursing.
Graduates of the ADN program are awarded an Associate Degree in Applied Science and eligible by coursework to take the NCLEX-RN. Successful completion of the NCLEX-RN and licensure by a Board of Nursing allows the graduate to seek employment as a Registered Nurse.
Applicants should have completed the program’s required pre-requisites with a C or better and have a global GPA of 2.5 or higher. Points can be added to applications for GPAs above a 3.0 and excellent scores on the National League for Nursing (NLN) exam or the ACT. Points increase an applicant’s chances of selection.
The ADN curriculum is organized around a clearly defined conceptual framework and combines general education and nursing courses. The courses correlate classroom and clinical instruction in a variety of community agencies.
Email terri.ratliff@kctcs.edu with questions and visit https://bit.ly/33vSnML to apply.
For questions about the LPN program, email Brigitte Carroll at brigitte.carroll@kctcs.edu.
MSU Upward Bound
seeking applications
MOREHEAD
The Upward Bound Programs at Morehead State University are seeking applications for morning core, afternoon elective and evening instructors for its summer academy.
Morning core instructors will teach English, math or science to area high school students within a 17-county region of the MSU campus. Class size ranges from 25-30 students.
Afternoon elective instructors will teach elective classes to area high school students within a 17-county region of the MSU campus. Class size ranges from 10-20 students.
Evening instructors will teach research night events on Tuesdays from 7-9 p.m. to area high school students within a 17-county region of the MSU campus. Class size ranges from 10-20 students. All curriculum for evening instructors will be provided.
Summer Academy dates for instructors are June 6 to July 1. A mandatory training will be held on April 12.
Applicants must hold a minimum of a bachelor’s degree.
Applications must be submitted online at jobs.moreheadub.org.
The deadline for applications is March 11.
Contact Ashley Cooper at (606) 783-9301 for more information.
MEETINGS
• Monday at 10 a.m.: Grayson City Council, municipal building.
• Monday at 5:30 p.m.: Greenup County Board of Education, Central Office (alternate location: GCHS).
• Monday at 6 p.m.: Olive Hill City Council, special meeting, community center, 220 Railroad Street.