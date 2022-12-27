Elks Christmas Dinner a success
ASHLAND
The Elks Christmas Dinner organizer Mark Ison said Christmas Day’s annual event was a success.
“We had a good crowd for the (weather) conditions,” Ison said.
Ison said volunteers worked together to serve 1,239 meals, which consisted of ham, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, a roll and dessert.
Low-cost blood profile screenings
ASHLAND
King’s Daughters is making routine blood screening easy with its Low-Cost Blood Profile program.
“We are proud to be your partner in helping you achieve better health by offering this blood screening for only $25,” stated King’s Daughters in a release. “No physician order or appointment is needed. However, fasting is required. Results will be mailed to participants’ homes and available in MyChart in one to two days. Cash, checks and credit cards are accepted. Insurance cannot be billed.”
The LCBP includes the most commonly ordered lab tests, including: complete blood count, comprehensive metabolic panel, lipid panel and thyroid stimulating hormone.
King’s Daughters also offers optional A1C testing for just $5. The A1C test provides information about the average levels of blood glucose over the past three months.
All screenings take place from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The locations and dates for the screenings include:
King’s Daughters Center for Advanced Imaging
2225 Central Ave., Ashland, Ky.
Fridays, Jan. 6 through June 30
King’s Daughters Bellefonte Centre
1000 Ashland Drive, Suite 302, Russell, Ky.
Thursdays, Jan. 5 through June 29
King’s Daughters Drive-Thru Lab Credit Card Payments Only
2406 Carter Ave., Ashland, Ky.
Saturdays, Jan. 7 through June 24
King’s Daughters Portsmouth Drive-Thru Center Credit Card Payments Only
812 Spring Lane, Portsmouth, Ohio
Thursdays, Jan. 5 through June 29
King’s Daughters Family Care Center Grayson
100 Bellefonte Rd., Grayson, Ky.
Jan. 13 • March 10 • May 12
King’s Daughters Family Care Center Ironton
912 Park Ave., Ironton, Ohio
Jan. 26 • Feb. 23 • March 23 • April 27 • May 25 • June 22
King’s Daughters Medical Specialties Prestonsburg
1279 Old Abbott Mtn. Road, Prestonsburg, Ky.
Jan. 25 • March 29 • May 24
King’s Daughters Family Care Center Olive Hill
391 West Tom T. Hall Blvd., Olive Hill, Ky.
Jan. 18 • March 15 • May 17
King’s Daughters Medical Specialties Jackson
14395 State Route 93, Jackson, Ohio
Jan. 20 • March 17 • May 19
King’s Daughters Family Care Center Wheelersburg
8750 Ohio River Road, Wheelersburg, Ohio
Jan. 13 • March 10 • May 12
Visit KingsDaughtersHealth.com for more information.