Elks Christmas Dinner a success

ASHLAND

The Elks Christmas Dinner organizer Mark Ison said Christmas Day’s annual event was a success.

“We had a good crowd for the (weather) conditions,” Ison said.

Ison said volunteers worked together to serve 1,239 meals, which consisted of ham, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, a roll and dessert.

Low-cost blood profile screenings

ASHLAND

King’s Daughters is making routine blood screening easy with its Low-Cost Blood Profile program.

“We are proud to be your partner in helping you achieve better health by offering this blood screening for only $25,” stated King’s Daughters in a release. “No physician order or appointment is needed. However, fasting is required. Results will be mailed to participants’ homes and available in MyChart in one to two days. Cash, checks and credit cards are accepted. Insurance cannot be billed.”

The LCBP includes the most commonly ordered lab tests, including: complete blood count, comprehensive metabolic panel, lipid panel and thyroid stimulating hormone.

King’s Daughters also offers optional A1C testing for just $5. The A1C test provides information about the average levels of blood glucose over the past three months.

All screenings take place from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The locations and dates for the screenings include:

King’s Daughters Center for Advanced Imaging

2225 Central Ave., Ashland, Ky.

Fridays, Jan. 6 through June 30

King’s Daughters Bellefonte Centre

1000 Ashland Drive, Suite 302, Russell, Ky.

Thursdays, Jan. 5 through June 29

King’s Daughters Drive-Thru Lab Credit Card Payments Only

2406 Carter Ave., Ashland, Ky.

Saturdays, Jan. 7 through June 24

King’s Daughters Portsmouth Drive-Thru Center Credit Card Payments Only

812 Spring Lane, Portsmouth, Ohio

Thursdays, Jan. 5 through June 29

King’s Daughters Family Care Center Grayson

100 Bellefonte Rd., Grayson, Ky.

Jan. 13 • March 10 • May 12

King’s Daughters Family Care Center Ironton

912 Park Ave., Ironton, Ohio

Jan. 26 • Feb. 23 • March 23 • April 27 • May 25 • June 22

King’s Daughters Medical Specialties Prestonsburg

1279 Old Abbott Mtn. Road, Prestonsburg, Ky.

Jan. 25 • March 29 • May 24

King’s Daughters Family Care Center Olive Hill

391 West Tom T. Hall Blvd., Olive Hill, Ky.

Jan. 18 • March 15 • May 17

King’s Daughters Medical Specialties Jackson

14395 State Route 93, Jackson, Ohio

Jan. 20 • March 17 • May 19

King’s Daughters Family Care Center Wheelersburg

8750 Ohio River Road, Wheelersburg, Ohio

Jan. 13 • March 10 • May 12

Visit KingsDaughtersHealth.com for more information.

Tags

Trending Video