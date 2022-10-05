Apps sought for ELEVATE
FRANKFORT
Leadership Kentucky is accepting applications for the ELEVATE Kentucky Class of 2023.
One of the oldest statewide leadership development programs in the United States, Leadership Kentucky is a three-session program that offers young professionals (average age 25-35) in-depth personal and professional development while fostering a better understanding of the strengths and challenges facing the Commonwealth.
ELEVATE participants return to their companies with increased skills, knowledge, perspective and a new statewide professional network. The program aims to ensure young leaders are better prepared to be catalysts of change and growth in their companies and communities.
During each three-day session, class members will hear from thought-provoking Kentucky leaders, learn about issues and opportunities facing our state and self-assess and gain insights about their personal leadership abilities.
In addition, participants will attend panel discussions, participate in experiential learning opportunities, and gain increased regional and statewide perspective while visiting different regions in Kentucky. Sessions will be in Owensboro, Pikeville and Frankfort/Northern Kentucky and will run April through June.
Applications will be available online until Nov. 30 at leadershipky.org.
Homecoming services set
ASHLAND
Homecoming services will be at 11 a.m. Sunday at Oak Street Chapel.
The Yates Family will sing and Brother Keith Crum will preach. Dinner will follow.
Safe Harbor plans vigil
ASHLAND
Safe Harbor of Northeast Kentucky’s annual Candlelight Vigil will be at 5 p.m. Oct. 18 at 3700 Landsdowne Drive.
The event is in conjunction with October’s observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month and honors the memory of those who lost their lives in the past year as the result of domestic violence. This year’s vigil will honor the memory of 34 Kentucky women, children and men.
Also, during the vigil, Safe Harbor’s annual White Ribbon Awards will be presented. The awards honor outstanding volunteerism and commitment to Safe Harbor’s mission.
This year’s honorees include Members Choice Credit Union and St. Paul Lutheran Church.
A reception will follow.
For more information, call Linda Day at (606) 329-9304.
Friday
Sanitation District No. 4, 9 a.m. board meeting, 239 W. Little Garner Road.
