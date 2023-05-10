IRONTON
The Lawrence County Education Service Center and Ohio University Southern are teaming up to bring a series of summer workshops to the Tri-State through Lawrence County ESC Summer Academy.
“Summer Academy provides teachers and leaders the opportunity to acquire clock hours and/or graduate credit to use toward renewing their licenses,” said Julie Mayo, special education supervisor and coordinator of psychological services at Lawrence County Educational Service Center. “The State of Ohio requires educators to attend and document continuing education for renewal of their licenses every five years.”
The workshops will take place June 5-8 and 12-15 at Ohio University in Ironton and will consist of two tracks, one that contains courses provided by Lawrence County ESC for contact hours and the other provided by Ohio University for graduate credit hours.
Workshops presented for contact hours have a wide range of topics, from “Engaging Students with 3D Printing” presented by Tyler Waller, M.Ed., BS, to a session exploring strategies to engage students in classroom activities presented by Jodi Dunham, Ph.D.
The workshops available for graduate credit are diverse, as well. Instructor Kim Keffer, Ph.D., will explore the concept and components of resilience and the ability to bounce back from adversity with attendees, giving them an opportunity to practice principles to help foster resilience in their own classrooms or families. Another workshop will focus on new educational technologies that can be used to help educators improve learning outcomes and solve challenges.
Visit ohio.edu/southern/community/lawrence-county-esc-summer-academy for more information. The deadline to register is May 19 for graduate credit hours and May 22 for contact hours.
First Choice Adds U-Haul to business
GREENUP
U-Haul Co. of Kentucky announced that First Choice, a drug and alcohol testing service, signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Greenup community.
First Choice at 1621 Ashland Road, Suite 1 will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.
Normal business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday-Friday; and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling (606) 473-0871 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Greenup-KY-41144/045181/ today.
First Choice owner Richard Diamond said he is proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Greenup County.
U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer rental equipment to do-it-yourself movers since 1945. During these challenging times for small businesses, more than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income through their U-Haul affiliation. When customers rent from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.