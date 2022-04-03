SUMMIT
The Easter Bunny will hop to Summit and stop at Summit Church of the Nazarene on Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to noon.
The free event will take place at 401 St. Rt. 716. Those interested can get a photo with the Easter Bunny.
Treat bags and dye kits will go to the first 100 children who visit the Easter Bunny.
Special order to
speed relief
FRANKFORT
Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray signed an official order to temporarily suspend certain restrictions on motor carriers hauling housing units and associated supplies to areas struck by tornadoes, damaging winds, flooding and other extreme weather.
“Our Cabinet is ready to help ensure that needed relief gets quickly to victims of this recent severe weather under terms of Gov. Andy Beshear’s emergency declaration,” Gray said. The order is effective through 12:01 a.m. Eastern on June 1, 2022.
It temporarily relieves commercial drivers from maximum driving times and weigh station stops if providing response to affected areas in Kentucky and other states.
In addition, the order authorizes the Transportation Cabinet’s Department of Vehicle Regulation to waive permit fees and issue an annual overweight/over-dimensional permit for the duration of the emergency for vehicles hauling mobile units and vital products.
To ensure the safety of the traveling public, carriers must comply with safety requirements and have a copy of the order in the truck cab if operating under the authority of the official order.
A copy of Official Order 112816 has been posted to the cabinet’s website.