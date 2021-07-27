PORTSMOUTH
The Ohio Attorney General’s Office will be hosting a drug drop off day in Scioto County on July 31.
The event will be held at the Kroger grocery stores in Wheelersburg and Portsmouth from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Drop-off tents will be erected in each store’s parking lot.
The Wheelersburg Kroger is at 9101 Ohio River Road, while the Portsmouth Kroger is at 811 Gay Street.
Dance auditions
upcoming
CHARLESTON
The Charleston Ballet will have auditions for “The Nutcracker,” which will be presented with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra.
Auditions will be from 4:14 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 12 on the mezzanine of the ballet studios at 100 Capitol St.
Roles will be available for male and female dancers 9 and older with a classical ballet background.
All interested dancers and their parents must commit to and comply with the rehearsal and performance schedules. School shows will be during the day on Dec. 8 and 9. Public performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 and at 2 p.m. Dec. 11 at Maier Performance Hall at The Clay Center.
The Charleston Ballet continues to require all dancers and studio visitors to wear a mask, practice social distancing and follow studio health and safety protocol.
For more information or to register for the audition, call the Charleston Ballet office at (304) 342-6541.
MEETING
Aug. 3, 4:30 p.m. — Boyd County Extension District Board, Boyd County Cooperative Extension Service, at 2420 Center St., Catlettsburg.