OLIVE HILL
The Olive Hill Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a drive-through holiday event from 6-8 p.m. today at the downtown Depot on Railroad Street.
Children from the Cosmic Athletic Center on U.S. 60 will be distributing treat bags and gifts for all youngsters in vehicles. Local businesses and individuals donated items.
For more information, call Debbie Harman at 859-583-1495.
St. Claire HealthCare
announces program
MOREHEAD
St. Claire HealthCare’s Board of Directors approved nearly $1 million to fund a COVID-19 Hazard Response Allocation Program. Through this program, every SCH staff member that was employed on Dec. 7 will receive an award for their hard work and efforts.
Through this program, each full-time staff member will receive a one-time allocation of $1,000, part-time staff will receive $500 and PRN staff will receive $250. The only qualifying criteria is that you must have been employed on Dec. 7.
MEETINGS
• Today, 5:30 p.m.: The Fairview Independent School District Finance Corporation will have a special meeting in concert with the regular meeting of the Fairview Independent Board of Education. The meeting will occur at the high school media center. The purpose of the meeting is to consider adopting a resolution authorizing the issuance of energy conservation revenue bonds for school building purposes.
• Monday, 12:30 p.m.: A FIVCO ADD board will have a Zoom meeting.