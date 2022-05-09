GREENUP
Helping Hands of Greenup County and Facing Hunger Foodbank will have a drive-through food pantry on Thursday at the Greenup County Fair Grounds.
Distribution will begin at 11 a.m. and continue until all food has been distributed.
Recipients must bring a photo ID or utility bill.
For more information, call (606) 473-6916.
Charity sale
set for weekend
CATLETTSBURG
An indoor rummage sale to benefit for Ukrainian refugees will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Grassland Church, 17839 Bear Creek Road.
Bridge Tournament in Ashland
ASHLAND
The first annual Jo Ann Weller Memorial Tri-State Bridge Tournament will be conducted on Wednesday, May 18, at Bellefonte Country Club from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch will be served from the menu.
You can get your table of four together and call Chair Norma Meek at (606) 831-5707 for reservations.
The $15 entry fee and each table will have a winner of $25. There will also be door prizes and overall winners.
Weller passed away in January 2022 and was an accomplished bridge player who loved the game. One of her greatest joys was getting together on Wednesdays with friends for a social game of bridge and friendship.
Both her daughters, Lisa and Lori, are active volunteers with CASA so all proceeds and sponsorships will support CASA. We hope you will join us for a fun day of bridge and friendship.
Veterans to be honored May 22
GRAYSON
A ceremony to honor 20 veterans will be at 2:30 p.m. May 22 at First Church of Christ.
Each veteran will receive a quilt donated in their honor for their service from the Carter County Quilts for Veterans.
The church is at 287 Pomeroy St.