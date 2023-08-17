‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’
CATLETTSBURG
The Boyd County Sheriff’s Department is joining the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and law enforcement throughout the nation for the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign Aug. 18 (today) through Sept. 4.
According to the KOHS, there were 4,127 total crashes involving an impaired driver, resulting in 1,990 injuries and 189 deaths, in Kentucky. Of the 1,575 motorcycle crashes last year, 749 involved only the motorcyclist. Of those single-vehicle crashes, 44 involved alcohol, resulting in 32 injuries and 11 deaths.
During the Labor Day holiday weekend a year ago, there were 76 crashes involved an impaired driver, resulting in 44 injuries and one death.
According to NHTSA, high-visibility enforcement such as the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign reduces alcohol-impaired driving fatalities by as much as 20%.
Visit nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving for more information.
Book signing Saturday afternoon
ASHLAND
Broadway Books will welcome in Hannah Linder, a West Virginia writer, on Saturday, Aug. 19, at noon for a two-hour book signing.
Linder writes romantic suspense novels and is a double 2021 Selah Award winner. She penned “Garden of the Midnights,” which was published this year. She is also a poetry writer.
Visit hannahlinderbooks.com for more information about Linder.
Anniversary church service soon
ASHLAND
A 53rd anniversary celebration is planned for 13th Street Free Will Baptist Church on Sunday, Aug. 20.
Among the invited preachers and singers are Pastor John Vance, of Lexington, and Dayspring Harmony from Pikeville.
The service will begin at 10 a.m., according to Pastor Chuck Ferguson, who has been at the church for 11 years.
13th Street FWB was founded in 1970 by Rev. Calvin Evans. Jack Skeens was the church’s first pastor and served for 36 years.