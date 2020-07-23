HUNTINGTON
The musical “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” will be presented by First Stage Theatre Company at 8 p.m. July 31 and Aug. 1 at the parking lot of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church at 5747 East Pea Ridge Road.
In keeping with COVID-19 recommended social distancing, the musical will be presented like a drive-in movie — the audience will remain in their cars in the parking lot and the sound of the performance will be broadcast over their car radios (at 101.1 FM).
The musical is a celebration of 30 years of First Stage Theatre, and was the first show presented by Huntington’s children’s theatre in September 1990 (the organization was originally known as the Musical Arts Guild — Children’s Theatre).
Based on the beloved comic strip Peanuts created by Charles Schulz, the show includes Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Schroeder, Sally and Linus. The musical features classic songs “Happiness,” “Suppertime,” “My New Philosophy” and “A Book Report.”
The production features six student performers from the Tri-State. Tickets are $10 for individuals and $20 for a carload (cash or checks are preferred). Spaces are limited, and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information, call (304) 416-5437.
Concert to aid Safe Harbor
ASHLAND
A concert and supply dfrive for domestic violence victims will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Central Park Bandstand.
"Covers for Community" will feature teen contemporary Christian rock and classic rock bands.
Attendees are asked to donate personal care or hygiene items, cleaning supplies, nonperisable food items and craft and art supplies, which will go to Safe Harbor; monetary donations will be accepted online at Safeharborky.org or the day of the event.
A drive-up donation site will be available.
For more information, call TIffanie Buckner at (606) 329-9304 or visit Safe Harbor or Covers for Community on Facebook.