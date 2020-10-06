ASHLAND
The Dressing Room is accepting donations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The agency, at 2516 Carter Ave., is especially in need of blankets.
For more information, call (606) 324-5400.
GGAC taking
submissions
GRAYSON
Artists are invited to submit up to three pieces from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Monday at the Grayson Gallery and Art Center for the gallery's Halloween show.
Work must be original; all media and any subject matter will be accepted.
There are no entry fees; however, a 15% commission will go to the GGAC on sold works only.
Art must be ready to display; wired for hanging, tagged on the back side (or, as needed for 3D works) with artist name, title, medium and price.
An opening reception for artists, their guests and the public will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 30 at the gallery, during which three cash awards of $50 each will be given: GGAC Board Choice, the Brandon Click Memorial Award and Peoples Choice (by popular vote).
Music will be provided by The Goodfellas. A costume contest is planned.
The gallery is at 301 E. Third St.
Dementia focus
of meetings
Several educational sessions about dementia and Alzheimer's disease will be offered.
• “Legal and Financial Planning for Dementia, Part one and two" is an online program scheduled from noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 20 and 27. To register, call (800) 272-3900.
• "Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia" will be at 11 a.m. Oct. 22. The program is available online or via telephone. To register, call (800) 272-3900.
• The rural telehealth program titled "Dementia Care: How to Receive and Provide Quality Care for Your Loved One," will be at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22.
To register, go to: tinyurl.com/ruralcaregivingOct2020 or call Tyler at (859) -257-6507.
• Caregiver support groups will meet via telephone at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 27 and 4 p.m. Oct. 27; virtual caregiver support groups will be offered at 1 p.m. Oct. 15; 5:30 p.m. Oct. 19; and 3:30 p.m. Oct. 22. To register, call (800) 272-3900.
Vendor event
will be Saturday
IRONTON
The outdoor event Pumpkins on Vernon Street will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The event will include a variety of vendors. Antibacterial soap dispenses will be available and visitors are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.
The Ironton Farmers Market also will be open as normal from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Poster, essay
contest ongoing
FRANKFORT
Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles invites Kentucky students to enter the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s annual Poster and Essay Contest.
The theme of the 2021 contest is “Kentucky Agriculture Never Stops.”
“The annual KDA Poster and Essay contest is a nod to how our farm families never stopped working during the coronavirus pandemic,” Quarles said. “With so many Kentucky school children learning from home this year, I hope parents and teachers will encourage them to submit an entry in art or writing for this contest. While our medical community worked to keep us safe during the pandemic, it is the Kentucky farmer who has kept us fed.”
Winning entries will be displayed in Quarles’ Frankfort office and at the 2021 Kentucky State Fair in August in Louisville.
For more information, including complete contest rules and an entry form, go to kyagr.com or contact Elizabeth Gordon, director of the KDA’s Education and Outreach Division, at elizabeth.gordon@ky.gov or (502) 782-4125.
MEETING
Today: The Boyd County Board of Elections will meet today at 11:30 a.m.