ASHLAND
The Friends of the Dressing Room will have its first sale of the year from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Items for sale will include ceramics, jewelry, vintage linens, toys, framed artwork, kitchenware, small furniture, UK items, books, videos and winter clothing. Proceeds will go toward Prom-N-Aide, an event that provides free prom attire to male and female high school students; Prom-N-Aide will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 26.
For more information, call (606) 324-5400.
The Dressing Room is in The Neighborhood at 2516 Carter Ave.
Raffle to replace
museum ball
HUNTINGTON
The Huntington Museum of Art is selling raffle tickets for a $5,000 cash prize.
For the second year in a row, the annual Museum Ball, the museum's largest fundraiser, was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ball brings in an average of $85,000; the raffle aims to replace these funds.
The museum will sell a limited number of tickets (not to exceed 850) at $100 each.
The name of the winner will be drawn at 4 p.m. May 2 on Facebook Live.
To purchase a ticket, call the museum at (304) 529-2701 or email Jennifer Wheeler jwheeler@hmoa.org or Ashley Ross aross@hmoa.org for more information.
MEETING
Friday at 9 a.m.: Sanitation District No. 4 board meeting, main office, 239 W. Little Garner Road.