ASHLAND
The Friends of The Dressing Room will have a rummage sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 31 on the 2516 Carter Ave. parking lot.
Patrons will be asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
Buyers may choose to fill boxes that will be provided for either $5 or $10 or buy separate items. Christmas and Thanksgiving decorations as well as holiday sweaters, jewelry, mirrors, small furniture and toys will be among items for sale.
The Dressing Room has changed its policy concerning items acceptable for donations and now will accept only clothing, cookware, tableware, bed furnishings and towels, small appliances and children’s items. Donors are asked to take decorative and ornamental items including holiday pieces and glass stemware to Goodwill or other similar stores.
Blood drive for Socktober
CANNONSBURG
The Kentucky Blood Center needs area residents to donate blood and help ensure an adequate blood supply.
Patients at the 70-plus Kentucky hospitals are served by KBC.
There will be a KBC blood drive on Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Boyd Convention & Arts Center Community Room at 16506 Ky. 180.
Donors at this drive will receive limited-edition #SaveANeighbor Kentucky socks.
Blood donors must be 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo ID and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-olds may donate with a signed parental permission slip, which is available at kybloodcenter.org.
Visit kybloodcenter.org or call 1-800-775-2522.
Blood products are often used to help cancer patients, trauma patients, women in childbirth and individuals with chronic illnesses like sickle cell anemia.
County Fair Council to choose grant recipients
LOUISVILLE
The Kentucky County Fair Council will select the recipients of county fair grants in 2021 at a meeting on Monday, Oct. 26, at 1 p.m. at Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation State Office in Louisville. The meeting will take place at the Kentucky Farm Bureau State Office on the fourth floor boardroom at 9201 Bunsen Parkway.
BCC bridge winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for Oct. 21 are: first — Jo Weller; second — Kathy Setterman; third — Cathy Hood; fourth — Kay Memmer.