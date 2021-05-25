ASHLAND
The Friends of The Dressing Room will have a Memorial Day sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at The Neighborhood at 2516 Carter Ave.
Items for sale will include those that don't meet the needs of clientele, including jewelry, purses, artwork, small furniture, toys, UK collectibles, yard art, mirrors, vintage linens, holiday decorations and other items. Proceeds will be used to purchase specific clothing not normally donated.
Customer who are unvaccinated are asked to wear masks.
Dance intensive
upcoming
CHARLESTON
American Academy Ballet, School of the Charleston Ballet, is enrolling students for a comprehensive three-week summer intensive slated for June 7 through June 26.
AAB will offer classes for students 8 and older in the Charleston Ballet studios at 100 Capitol St.
Classes will include ballet, modern, variations, circuit training, additional seminars and related activities. The AAB Summer Intensive includes Adult Beginner ballet classes. Angela Price will instruct the Pilates classes.
Deadline to register is June 4.To register, call (304) 342-6541, email info@thecharlestonballet.com, or visit thecharlestonballet.com.
Masks are still required inside the studios.
AARF supply drive
will be Saturday
ASHLAND
Ashland Animal Rescue Fund will have a supply drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday outside Petsmart on River Hill Drive.
Donations of dog, cat, puppy and kitten food; detergent, bleach and paper towels, as well as monetary and gift card donations.
Old Fashion Days
coming back
GREENUP
Greenup's Old Fashion Days will return Sept. 30 and will continue through Oct. 2.
The Grand Marshal for 2021 is the extended family of longtime chairwoman Mattie Coldiron, who died this year. This year’s theme is "Mattie Coldiron’s Old Fashion Days."
To volunteer on the committee or to participate as a vendor or performer, call co-chairwomen Anne Stephens at (606) 922-1596 or Bambi Reed at (606) 923-9101. Also visit the Greenup Old Fashion Days Facebook page.
Preschool enrollment
ongoing in Kenova
KENOVA
Kenova United Methodist Church Preschool, also known as The Training Station, is enrolling for the Fall 2021 session.
The program aims to meet the needs of each individual child. The motto for The Training Station Preschool is “personalized learning in a loving environment.” The goal is to motivate and prepare children so their first year in public school will be easier and more pleasant.
The Training Station has classes for 2, 3 and 4 year olds. Openings are limited and classes fill up quickly.
For more information or an application form, go to kenovaumc.com and look for the Training Station — Preschool tab or visit the Kenova United Methodist Church or KUMC Training Station Preschool page and leave a name and phone number or call (304) 453-1112.
The Training Station Preschool is at Kenova United Methodist Church, 503 15th St.
MEETINGS
Today
5 p.m. — Special meeting, Catlettsburg City Council, Catlettsburg City Building.
Friday
4:30 p.m. — Fairview Independent Schools special board meeting, Fairview High School library.