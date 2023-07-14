Dressing room sale upcoming
ASHLAND
The Friends of the Dressing Room will offer its 12th annual Christmas in July Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 22 in the halls of The Neighborhood, 2516 Carter Ave.
Items available will include vintage linens, purses, tableware, jewelry, holiday sweaters and party wear, snowmen and Santas, turkeys and pumpkins, wall hangings, tree ornaments, yard decorations, candles and live plants.
National pet adoption event Saturday
ASHLAND
Ashland Animal Rescue Fund will participate in PetSmart’s celebration of PetSmart National Adoption Week on Saturday.
AARF will have adoptable dogs, puppies, cats and kittens from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at PetSmart. Sweet and Sassy Treats also will be present.
To be preapproved for adoption, visit AARF on Facebook.
The Dressing Room is a nonprofit organization that provides free clothing and bed linens for the area’s less fortunate.
If you collect snowmen, want to upgrade your Halloween decorations, have a thing for Thanksgiving, or are looking for unusual gift ideas this is the event for you.
Kids camp at First Baptist
CANNONSBURG
First Baptist Church, of Cannonsburg, will host a kids camp Monday through Friday. It starts on Monday, July 17. The camp is sponsored by Crossings.
The camp is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
Crossings is an organization specializing in faith-based camps for children and students who are non-denominational, Bible-saturated, high energy and fun.
Lunch will be provided at the day camp. The church will provide security.
Tuition is $25 per participant. Visit gocrossings.org/day-camp to register. Children in grades 1-6 are eligible to attend.
This marks the second year that the church is hosting the day camp.
Any adult wishing to spend the day, even if just observing, should have a completed background check within the last two years.
A short video from last year’s day camp can be found of YouTube by searching FBC Cannonsburg Kids Camp.
FBC Cannonsburg is at 11512 Midland Trail Road.
Pavement improvements coming to AA
GREENUP
Motorists should watch for intermittent flagged traffic and other impacts on the A-A Highway in Greenup County as work starts on a pavement improvement project.
Contractors will apply microsurface to the A-A Highway (Ky. 10) from Ky. 7 to the Greenup Locks and Dam, mile markers 8 to 12.
Microsurface is a polymer-based material that adds life to underlying blacktop. Crews are prepping pavement now, with full paving set for Aug. 3 through 10.
Work is being done by Strawser Construction under a $710,034.90 low-bid Kentucky Transportation Cabinet contract.
BCC bridge winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for Wednesday are: first — Cathy Hood; second — Kathy Setterman; third — Jody Lowman; fourth — Jacque Brownstead.