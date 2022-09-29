Dressing Room sale Saturday
ASHLAND
Friends of The Dressing Room will have its last sale of the season from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the halls of The Neighborhood at 2516 Carter Ave.
Holiday items include decor and clothing for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Also offered are plants, jewelry, linens, small furniture, vintage, toys, wall art, mirrors, dishes, lamps, books, glitzy outfits and more.
Since the weather has turned unusually cool unusually early, The Dressing Room has had a call for blankets. The proceeds from this sale will be used to buy blankets. Donations of blankets are gratefully received. For more information, call (606) 324-5400.
Dinner at The Eagles Saturday
ASHLAND
The Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2329 will have a free soup bean dinner with sauerkraut and wieners and cornbread on Saturday starting at 4 p.m. This is for members only.
Daytime closures in Carter next week
Drainage repairs will require a temporary daytime closures of U.S. 60 and Ky. 207 in Carter County next week.
U.S. 60 west of Grayson: On Tuesday, Oct. 4, crews will close U.S. 60 west of Grayson about halfway to Olive Hill in between the Fontana Drive intersections (at milepoint 17.9) to dig through the highway and replace a pipe underneath. The road will be closed 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until work is complete. Motorists should use I-64, Grayson to Olive Hill exits, to reroute. No thru traffic on Fontana Drive.
Ky. 207 south of U.S. 60: On Wednesday, Oct. 5, crews will close KY 207 on the south side of the US 60 intersection in eastern Carter County (milepoint 2.2). The road will be closed 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until work is complete. Detour along Williams Creek using Ky. 1654 and Ky. 854 through Norton Branch and Rush.
Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions.
BCC bridge winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for Sept. 28 are: first — Norma Meek; second — Leannah Leslie; third — Kathy Setterman; fourth — Cathy Hood.