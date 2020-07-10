ASHLAND
The Friends of the Dressing Room will have a rummage sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 25 at The Neighborhood, 2516 Carter Ave.
The annual Christmas in July Tea and the U.S. 23 Sale were canceled because of the coronavirus. Instead, items for both will be combined for the rummage sale.
Merchandise will include holiday items, household goods, jewelry, toys an small furniture.
A one-way traffic pattern will be indicated and masks must be worn.
For more information, call (606) 324-5400.
Virtual book launch July 18
HUNTINGTON
A virtual book launch is planned for next week.
“Sir Grace and the Big Blizzard” virtual launch and question-and-answer session will be at 10 and 11 a.m. July 18 on Instagram.
The children’s book is written by Huntington author Laura Treacy Bentley and illustrated by Kjersten Niskanen.
MEETINGS
The FIVCO Long Term Care Ombudsman Advisory Council will meet on July 22 at 10 a.m. The meeting will be held via Go To Meeting. The Long Term Care Ombudsman Program provides assistance and education to individuals residing in nursing home, personal and family care homes. For more information, contact Amanda Hamilton at (606) 780-2258.
The City of South Shore will have a special meeting on Monday at 6 p.m. at the South Shore City Building (69 Narco Drive). Mayor Cheryl Moore called the meeting. Among items on the agenda are a property tax increase and a discussion about alcohol sales.