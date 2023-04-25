Dreamcatcher workshop set
OLIVE HILL
A dreamcatcher workshop is scheduled for Saturday at Olive Hill Center for Arts and Education.
The program, led by Denise Cargill, will be offered to those 12 and younger at 9 a.m.; participants must be accompanied by an adult; and those 13 and older at 10:30 a.m.
Cost is $10.
To register, visit ohcae.org or call (606) 207-1480.
Elections for Post 93
KENOVA, W.VA.
Elections for officers for American Legion Post 93 will take place on Thursday, May 4, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Post — 302 8th Street in Kenova.
Today, 3 p.m. — Cannonsburg Elementary site-based, decision-making council, principal’s office, Cannonsburg Elementary School.
Staff reports