GREENUP
The Ashland Alliance has named DragonFly Outdoor Adventures as its July Business of the Month. According to Ashland Alliance, Dragonfly is affectionately known by residents of both counties and is a true jewel in our community.
Dragonfly offers everything from AirBnb’s, aerial yoga, hand-crafted food, kayak and canoe launching in the heart of Greenup County.
Owners Sandy and Myra Moser are both natives of Boyd and Greenup counties.
The Mosers’ Dragonfly Food Truck travels to community events such as the Greenup Farmers’ Market, Firkin Fest and more. The menu features fish tacos and fried green tomatoes, among a long list of items. The truck also offers vegetarian options.
DragonFly has big plans on the horizon, according to Ashland Alliance. The business is working on permitting and will begin offering guided paddles of Grayson Lake.
Said Sandy Moser: “We’ve partnered with Eridanus Brewing and will have a permanent food truck at their Russell Depot location. We will be offering weekday lunch service and lunch/dinner service on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.”
Dragonfly is also available for staff retreats, teambuilding events and can cater company picnics and events. They are at 550 Treasure Cove Road in Greenup. For more information, visit www.dragonflyoutdooradventures.com or call (606) 465-0306.
Toyota donates
vehicles to ACTC
ASHLAND
Toyota Motor Manufacturing of Kentucky donated two cars for automotive technology programs to Ashland Community and Technical College (ACTC), according to the college.
The vehicles donated include a 2020 grey Camry and a 2020 silver Avalon Hybrid. These vehicles provide ACTC students the opportunity to learn the latest technology in the automotive world, according to the college. ACTC would not have been able to purchase vehicles as frequently as needed to keep up with technology, so Toyota’s donations ensure ACTC students are at the forefront in the automotive field, said the college.
“Our focus in our technical programs is to provide students with a quality education so they can be a top-notch employee when they enter the workforce,” said Dr. Larry Ferguson, ACTC President/CEO. “The two cars that were generously donated by Toyota will allow our Automotive Technology students to have experience with both traditional and hybrid models of vehicles which will make them a more knowledgeable employee upon earning their credentials.”
The automotive technology program provides students with knowledge in troubleshooting, performing preventative maintenance, servicing and repairing automobiles, according to ACTC. The program prepares graduates for entry-level service technician jobs in the auto repair industry.
Nurses group
donates $500
MOREHEAD
The Northeast Chapter of the Kentucky Nurses Association donated $500 toward the purchase of an automatic electrical defibrillator (AED) to Lakeside Christian Academy, according to the association.
MEETING
Friday at 9 a.m.: Sanitation District No. 4, regular board meeting, main office at 239 W. Little Garner Road.