ASHLAND
A dodgeball tournament to benefit Hope’s Place will be at 11 a.m. today at The Armory at 2519 Lexington Ave.
Spectators will be admitted free.
Food and beer sales will be by Smokin' Js.
For more information, call (606) 325-4737 or visit hopesplace.org.
Pappy bourbon
flight raffle
ASHLAND
Bourbon enthusiasts will love the active fundraiser that is benefiting the Highlands Museum & Discovery Center. A Pappy Van Winkle Flight Raffle is running through the end of May and serves as a unique way to help fund the historical attraction in downtown Ashland.
The rare bourbon flight includes five bottles: 10 year, 12 Year Special Reserve, 15 Year, 20 Year and 23 Year.
Tickets are $100 each and are limited. They can be purchased at highlandsmuseum.com or in person at the Highlands.
The drawing will take place on May 29 at the museum.
Proceeds from the raffle will help fund projects at the museum, which was forced to close over the winter due to COVID restrictions. The museum reopened on May 1.
Golf scramble
will be June 5
ARGILLITE
The 30th annual Gordon Scott Memorial Golf Scramble will be June 5 at the River Bend Golf Club, with registration at 7:30 a.m., to benefit Hillcrest-Bruce Mission.
This is one of the mission’s two major fundraisers for the year.
Funds raised from the event will go to support free preschool at the mission, which has been in session for 35 years; nine children will graduate this month.
For more information or to volunteer at the mssion, call (606) 324-5723.
PAC seeking
volunteers
ASHLAND
The Paramount Arts Center will have an open house for those interested in volunteering at 6:30 p.m. June 16.
Volunteer opportunities are available in the theater and at outdoor riverfront events, including ushering guests to their seats, serving concessions and assisting security team.
A tour of the theater and a hot meal, as well as volunteer applications and basic training at each volunteer station, will be offered.
MEETINGS
Monday
6 p.m. — Raceland-Worthington Board of Education, special meeting, The Winchester, 1441 Winchester Ave., Ashland.
Tuesday
6 p.m. — Boyd County Board of Education, Boyd County High School auditorium.