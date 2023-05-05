Pageant registration deadline nears

GRAYSON

This year’s Memory Days Pageant will be at 6 p.m. May 20 at East Carter High School.

Deadline to enter is May 17. Cost to enter is $50.

Division titles range from newborns to 19. There also will be a People’s Choice.

A separate prize for photogenic will be awarded; cost to enter is an additional $10.

For more information, call Heather Goodman at (606) 316-5624 or email her at heather.goodman@carter.kyschools.us or call Jordan Goodman at (606) 316-9599 or email jordan.goodman@carter.kyschools.us.

Boyd County Democratic women to meet Monday

ASHLAND

Boyd County Democratic Women’s Club will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at Bellefonte Restaurant at 1320 Carter Ave.

Guest speaker will be John Holbrook, president of Tri-State Building Trades.

Staff reports

Tags

Trending Video