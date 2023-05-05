Pageant registration deadline nears
GRAYSON
This year’s Memory Days Pageant will be at 6 p.m. May 20 at East Carter High School.
Deadline to enter is May 17. Cost to enter is $50.
Division titles range from newborns to 19. There also will be a People’s Choice.
A separate prize for photogenic will be awarded; cost to enter is an additional $10.
For more information, call Heather Goodman at (606) 316-5624 or email her at heather.goodman@carter.kyschools.us or call Jordan Goodman at (606) 316-9599 or email jordan.goodman@carter.kyschools.us.
Boyd County Democratic women to meet Monday
ASHLAND
Boyd County Democratic Women’s Club will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at Bellefonte Restaurant at 1320 Carter Ave.
Guest speaker will be John Holbrook, president of Tri-State Building Trades.
