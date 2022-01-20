ASHLAND
The Delta by Marriott-Ashland Downtown has completed its 2021 lineup of community projects in the Ashland area.
Projects included collections of food and items for the animal shelter, collections of school supplies to donate to employees with school-age children, sponsoring an angel tree child at Christmas and collections of food to be donated to the local mission. Delta staff also raised money in the fall to donate to the Shop With A Cop program in Ashland, where a check for $400 was presented to help with their efforts of providing toys for children at Christmas.
The most popular fundraising project for the staff was a Pie in the Face event over the summer. Staff members purchased whipped cream pies and, for each donation, they were allowed to pick a manager to throw the pie in their face. This project raised $360 to be donated to Hope’s Place, a Children’s Advocacy Center in Ashland.
These volunteer projects are part of Marriott’s Serve 360 Program: Doing Good in Every Direction.
The Delta Ashland received the C.A.R.E.S. Award (“Committed Associates Ready and Empowered to Serve”) from management company Larry Blumberg and Associates for their community projects in 2019 (the award was not given for projects in 2020 due to Covid).
The Delta by Marriott-Ashland Downtown, which opened in 2019, is owned by W.B. Hospitality, LLC and managed by LBA Hospitality.
AARF at PetSmart
this Saturday
ASHLAND
Ashland Animal Rescue Fund will be at PetSmart from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, taking applications for adoptable dogs and puppies.
Volunteers with AARF also will accept donations on Purina dog, cat, puppy and kitten chow, as well as bleach, paper towels, laundry detergent, canned dog and cat food (Pedigree), treats and toys.