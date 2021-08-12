CATLETTSBURG
The deadline to enter the Miss Flame Pageant has been extended to Aug. 18.
The pageant, set for Aug. 28 at Harvest Church of God Life Center, offers age divisions for babies through 19. Entry fee is $40.
For more information, call Glorious Hensley at (606) 739-4512; Gail Sammons at (606) 739-5277; or Lisa Maynard at (606) 547-5667.
BCC bridge
winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for Aug. 11 are: first — Jody Lowman; second — Karen Maher; third — Teri McKee; fourth — Leannah Leslie.