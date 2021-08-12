CATLETTSBURG

The deadline to enter the Miss Flame Pageant has been extended to Aug. 18.

The pageant, set for Aug. 28 at Harvest Church of God Life Center, offers age divisions for babies through 19. Entry fee is $40.

For more information, call Glorious Hensley at (606) 739-4512; Gail Sammons at (606) 739-5277; or Lisa Maynard at (606) 547-5667.

BCC bridge

winners named

ASHLAND

Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for Aug. 11 are: first — Jody Lowman; second — Karen Maher; third — Teri McKee; fourth — Leannah Leslie.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you