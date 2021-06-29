ASHLAND
The Adena District of Cub Scouts will begin a series of twilight camps on Monday, July 12, at Armco Park.
The Armco Park event will feature BB shooting, archery, building a bristle bot and much more. It is slated for 6:30-8:30 p.m. and is open to children who aren’t Cub Scouts as well.
Children will also learn camping skills and other activities.
The Adena District plans to have more of these camps throughout the summer in Grayson and Louisa in Kentucky, as well as Sias and East Lynn in West Virginia.
There are three Cub Scout programs in Boyd County. They are as follows: Pack 109, South Ashland United Methodist (boys only), cubmaster Jonathan Shytle (606) 615-1024; Pack 154, Community Presbyterian (boys and girls), cubmaster Pat Galliher (606) 324-9952; and Pack 1100, Second Free Will Baptist (boys only), cubmaster Duncan Burnside (304) 633-4969.
Gallery accepting
works for show
GRAYSON
The Grayson Gallery & Art Center, Inc. invites all regional artists to submit up to three pieces of original work for its Art of the Tattoo exhibit.
Art may be delivered to the gallery between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on July 17 and 21 at the gallery. Pieces from previous exhibits may be picked up at those times.
There is no entry fee but works sold will have a 15% commission payable to the GGAC.
Art must be ready to display and have the artist's name, title, medium and price on the back of each piece. Though tattoo-related art is the theme, all subject matter and various media will be accepted. Tattoo shop owners are invited to participate as well.
A free, opening reception will be on the Friday of the month with music by The Return.
GCHD announces
holiday hours
GREENUP
The Greenup County Health Department will be closed Monday in observance of Independence Day. Normal operating hours will resume at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Meeting date
rescheduled
CATLETTSBURG
The Boyd County Extension District Board meeting date has been changed. The meeting will be at 4:30 p.m. July 13 at the Boyd County Cooperative Extension Service, at 2420 Center St.
Ky. Power
seeks approval
ASHLAND
Kentucky Power representatives are seeking approval for the Garrett Area Transmission Line Rebuild Project.
The project involves the following:
• Rebuilding approximately 15 miles of 138-kilovolt electric transmission line
• Building the Eastern Substation
• Expanding the Garrett Substation
• Upgrading the Hays Branch, Saltlick and Soft Shell Substations
The project allows crews to retire approximately 25 miles of transmission line that includes deteriorating wooden poles from the 1920s and 1940s, according to a Kentucky Power release. The existing line has experienced multiple power outages in recent years. The proposed power grid updates help to strengthen the local electric system and increase electric reliability for area customers.
If the Kentucky PSC approves the project, Kentucky Power representatives expect construction to begin in the summer of 2023 and conclude at the end of 2024. Visit www.KentuckyPower.com/Garrett for additional information about the project.
SBA deadline July 8
The U.S. Small Business Administration has extended the deadline for businesses of all sizes, private non-profit organizations, homeowners and renters to apply for a physical disaster loan to Thursday, July 8.
Anyone in the declared Kentucky counties with physical damages due to severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides that occurred from Feb. 27 through March 14 can apply for an SBA low-interest disaster loan.
The declaration covers Boyd, Greenup, Johnson, Lawrence, Magoffin and Morgan, among several other counties.
Small businesses and most private non-profit organizations in the following adjacent northeastern Kentucky counties — among others — are eligible to apply only for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans: Carter, Elliott, Lewis, Menifee and Rowan. Also included are Lawrence and Scioto counties in Ohio.
Visit disasterassistance.gov or download the FEMA mobile app for more information. You may also call 1-800-659-2955.
