Cruise-In will be Friday
CATLETTSBURG
The Third Friday Gate City Cruise-In will be Friday at the Boyd County Courthouse.
Registration will begin at 5 p.m. Food trucks, children’s games, cookie walk, Peanut the Clown and an appearance by Batman are planned.
Basket bingo set for Aug. 3
CATLETTSBURG
Vintage Longaberger Basket Bingo will be Aug. 3 at the Boyd County Cooperative Extension Office.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for the fundraiser for the Boyd County Homemakers community projects. Games, which are 20 games for $20, will begin at 6 p.m.
Payment will be collected at the door. Door prizes, raffle baskets and 50/50 are planned and refreshments will be available for purchase.
The extension office is at 2420 Center St.
New sign at KDMC
ASHLAND
The new UK King’s Daughters sign will be installed at the top of Parkview Patient Tower 2 (the building overlooking Central Park) beginning this Friday, July 21, according to KDMC spokesperson Tom Dearing. The work is expected to take two days.
During installation, the entrance and exit for Tower 2 will be closed. All foot traffic will be directed to Tower 1 and the nearby atrium entrance, Dearing said.
Parking in front of the building will be limited. KDMC is encouraging patients and visitors to take advantage of our free valet and shuttle services when coming to our Ashland campus.
Tuesday, July 25, at 5 p.m.: Raceland-Worthington Ind. School District Finance Corp, special meeting, in concert with a special meeting of the Raceland-Worthington Independent Board of Education. The meeting will be at Central Office, 100 Rams Blvd., Raceland. The purpose of the meeting is to consider adopting a resolution authorizing the issuance of school building bonds for school building purposes.
Staff reports