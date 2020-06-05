ASHLAND
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Crowder concert at the Paramount Arts Center has been rescheduled for Oct. 24.
All tickets purchased will be automatically transferred to the new show date.
Museum to reopen next week
ASHLAND
The Highlands Museum and Discovery Center has announced reopening plans.
The main floor and mezzanine will open on Wednesday. Those floors include the military exhibits, Country Music Heritage Hall, Paul Blazer, vintage clothing, school house, Adena period, doctor’s office, sports, Poague’s Landing and art gallery.
The Discovery center will open June 17.
Revised hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Visitors must have no fever, cough, cold or nausea. All visitors must wear masks and have their temperatures taken at the door. Visitors must use hand sanitizer upon entering and exiting the building. Visitors will be limited to 10 per floor.
The museum is at 1620 Winchester Ave. For more information, call (606) 329-8888.
ARH honors Donate Life Mission
PRESTONSBURG
Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center raised the Donate Life flag Monday in memory of all organ, tissue and cornea donors.
In partnership with the Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates, ARH’s Community Chief Executive Officer Tim A. Hatfield and Don Willis, a previous Highlands ARH employee, a KODA Ambassador and kidney recipient, assisted in orchestrating the event, the center’s first Donate Life flag raising.
The event included prayer and remarks by Hatfield and is expected to be the first of many.
Highlands ARH serves Martin, Floyd, Magoffin and Johnson counties.
Georgetown announces Dean’s list
GEORGETOWN
The following area students made the Dean’s list for spring 2020 at Georgetown College: Mariah Addington, Alexa Craft, Jacob Damron, Lauren Fazenbaker, Richard Justus, Lauren Lett, Brady Parlato, Katerina Reese, Hannah O’Bryan and Allison Thomas.
To qualify, a student must have completed the semester with at least 12 credit hours and a minimum 3.7 GPA. A total of 337 students made the Dean’s list for spring 2020.
The full list can be found at http://www.georgetowncollege.edu/news/deans-list-spring-2020-announced.
MEETING
The Raceland-Worthington Board of Education has scheduled a special board meeting for Monday, June 8 at 6:00 pm via Zoom meeting, to review the Superintendent's employment contract and to conduct the Superintendent's evaluation. Check district FB page for sign in info or call 836-7218.
The City of Raceland will have a council meeting on Tuesday. The virtual meeting will be posted on the city’s website and Facebook page for public viewing.