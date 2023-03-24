Youth Leadership applications available
The Youth Leadership of Boyd and Greenup Counties Program is taking applications for the upcoming year.
Those who can apply are current sophomores in the eight high schools in the two counties, as well as homeschooled students (Ashland, Boyd, Fairview, Greenup, Raceland, Rose Hill and Russell).
If you have a sophomore or know one, you can encourage them to apply to this program. Visit youthleadprogram.com to fill it out online.
Contact Missy at the Ashland Alliance office at (606) 324-5111 or missy@ashlandalliance.com for more information.
BCC bridge winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for March 22 are: first — Kay Memmer; second — Jody Lowman; third — Kathy Setterman; fourth — Teri Mckee.
Tree giveaway planned
GRAYSON
This year’s annual tree giveaway by the Carter County Soil Conservation District will be at 8 a.m. April 21 at the Carter County Cooperative Extension Office farmers market shed.
Trees will be given on a first come, first served basis; attendees will be given 10 seedlings of their choice: cypress, Chinese chestnut, Kentucky coffee tree, persimmon, willow oak, red shumard oak or white pine.
Crafters weekend will be April 15-16
ARGILLITE
Greenbo Lake State Resort Park will present Hand Crafted Weekend April 15 and 16.
Classes, demonstrations, displays and supply vendors will be part of the weekend.
Crafts included will be quilts, baskets, woodcarving, clay art, ceramics, cross stitch, luthiers, knitting, crochet, macrame and weaving.
Staff reports