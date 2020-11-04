GREENUP
The Greenup County Courthouse will be closed to the public until Monday, Nov. 16, due to the rise in cases of COVID-19 in Greenup County.
Turkey dinner Saturday
MEADS
The annual Meade Station Church of God Turkey Dinner will take place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be drive-thru/pick-up only.
The menu consists of turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry salad, rolls and dessert. Cost is $5 for ages 12 and under and $10 for ages 12 and up. The church is at 10255 Cedar Drive Ashland. Pre-orders can be made by calling the church office at (606) 928-5263.
Click It or Ticket campaign coming
ASHLAND
The Ashland Police Department will conduct traffic safety checkpoints between Nov. 16 and Nov. 29 as a part of the national Click It or Ticket campaign.
Officers will be cracking down on seat belt and child restraint violations, as well as DUIs, equipment violations, registration infractions and other violations.
“Traffic Safety Checkpoints are a valuable tool used to promote the safety and well being of the public as well as providing police with visibility and interaction with the community. Checkpoints are utilized throughout the Commonwealth to help promote highway safety,” APD stated in a press release.
Trio of thiefs jailed
LOUISA
Three Michigan men are in custody after authorities busted up a retail theft ring, according to Louisa Police.
The case was worked in conjunction with the Pikeville Police Department, according to a news release.
Ziontay Black, 20, Marquis Thomas, 20, and Christopher Wine, 20, all of Flint, were arrested and charged Oct. 30 with engaging in organized crime, receiving more than $10,000 in stolen goods and fugitive warrants.
The three men are being held at the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center on no bond, per online jail records.
Louisa Police said officers received information from Pikeville that the trio were defrauding area Walmarts by returning stolen electronic goods. They also learned the band was in the area attempting to return pilfered goods to the Louisa Walmart, police said.
Officers moved in and stopped the men, finding thousands of dollars in stolen goods inside their vehicle, the release states.
ACTC to offer 4-week session
ASHLAND
Ashland Community and Technical College will offer a four-week winter session for students seeking another option for earning class credit.
Registration for winter term is open. Classes begin on Dec. 14 and end on Jan. 10.
General education classes offered include: Introduction to the Humanities, Technical Algebra and Trigonometry, Trigonometry, Technical Mathematics, American Government, General Psychology, Developmental Psychology and Introduction to Sociology.
All of the above classes will be offered online, with the exception of Technical Math, which will be offered in-person at Technology Drive.
Multiple welding courses are being offered as well.
Registration for spring classes, which begin Jan. 11, is also open.
Students who wish to enroll in a winter or spring course should contact their assigned advisor or as_advisors@kctcs.edu.
To apply for admission, visit https://ashland.kctcs.edu/admissions/start-your-application/.
Rogers Scholars program open
SOMERSET
The Center for Rural Development is seeking for applications for the 2021 Rogers Scholars program.
Rogers Scholars — The Center’s flagship youth program — is open to high school rising juniors in Southern and Eastern Kentucky seeking to build their skills in leadership, entrepreneurship, technology and community service. The program provides valuable leadership skills and exclusive college scholarship opportunities. Students apply during their sophomore year.
Rogers Scholars is a week-long program held on the campuses of Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia and Morehead State University in Morehead.
During the summer of 2020, the center was not able to host any of its youth programs in person, but provided many opportunities virtually throughout the summer. It’s the center’s goal to host an in-person program in 2021. Dates for the program are tentatively scheduled for June 6 through 11 at Lindsey Wilson College and July 18 through 23 at Morehead State University.
The Rogers Scholars application is now available online. Students will apply through the Google Classroom platform. The application classroom code is now live at centeryouthprograms.com. Students go to the center’s youth programs website to get the classroom code and they use it to connect to the application via Google Classroom.
Deadline is Jan. 31 at midnight.
For more information, email Allison Cross at mailto:across@centertech.com or call (606) 677-6000.
OUS to honor veterans
IRONTON
To celebrate and honor veterans, active military, National Guard and Reserve members, Ohio University Southern will host a virtual Microsoft Teams Live celebration ceremony from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. today.
The celebration will include a presentation of the colors and the POW/MIA ceremony by the Ashland Blazer High School JROTC Honor Guard, under the direction of Col. Matt Chapman, and a panel of guests representing veterans and military personnel affiliated with the Ohio University Southern family. The program is open to the public and can be accessed via Microsoft Teams at https://bit.ly/35M7KO5.
Panel of speakers:
• Terry D. St. Peter, lieutenant colonel, U.S. Army (Retired)
• Director, Brigadier General James M. Abraham-Colonel Arlene F. Greenfield Veterans and Military Student Services Center
• Timothy Hill, Ed.D, Colonel, U. S. Army (Retired)
• Hunter D. Schafer, Veteran, U. S. Army, Southern BSW student
• Jon Kostival, Veteran, US Army, OHIO alum
In addition to the panel/program, OSU will also celebrate its military family with the Veteran and Military Tribute Wall and the Missing Man Table in the lobby of the Collins Center. The wall and table display will be there through Friday, Nov. 13.
MEETING
An Ashland-Boyd County Board of Health meeting is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 9, at 6:30 p.m. at the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department (Conference Room, 2924 Holt Street, Ashland).
This meeting can be attended by board members in-person or virtually via smart device or PC. An email with instructions on how to connect virtually will be sent the day of the meeting. The public/visitors may only attend virtually via the link found on Ashland-Boyd County Health Department social media or Ashland-Boyd County Health Department website.