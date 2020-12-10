CANNONSBURG
Boyd County Clerk Kevin Johnston said a local credit union has space for a third location of the clerk’s office within the county.
Last week, the Kyova Mall branch was set to reopen, however, the power had been shut off. Johnston said the search began then for another location to join Catlettsburg and Ashland.
Members Choice Credit Union on Cannonsburg Road off of U.S. 60 offered what Johnston deemed a suitable spot for that location.
“It will be up and running around the first of February,” Johnston said.
The three employees who previously worked at the Kyova branch will work there, he said.
“We look forward to a great partnership (with Members Choice),” Johnston said. “It’s a nice, easy location with ample parking. A lot of the people who will come in are customers (of Members Choice), so it’ll be a one-stop shop.”
Explosion kills one in Kanawha
BELLE, W.VA.
An explosion in Kanawha County on Tuesday night killed a Hurricane man, according to HD Media.
John Gillenwater, a 42-year-old husband and father of two, died in an explosion at Optima Chemical’s facility on the Chemour Co.’s site in Belle, West Virginia.
The accident sent several others to the hospital and prompted an investigation into the blast.
According to Optima, initial indications show a 1,200-gallon metal dryer became over-pressurized during a chemical product drying operation.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident at the plant that sits on a 723-acre property on West Dupont Avenue in Belle.
Santa visiting RE/MAX
ASHLAND
Santa will be visiting RE/MAX Realty Connection in Ashland for a toy, clothing and donation drive to benefit CAReS (Community Assistance & Referral Services) on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
During this event, kids can drop off their letters to Santa while enjoying a safe and socially distanced visit. Free photos will be provided for download.
RE/MAX asks that attendees bring a new unwrapped toy or clothing item for ages 0-17 to donate. Cash, check, or debit/credit card donations of any amount will also be accepted.
Due to COVID-19, temperatures will be checked at the door and no more than 10 people will be allowed in the lobby at a time.
RE/MAX Realty Connection is located at 1627 Greenup Ave. in Ashland, just across the street from the police station.
Unwrapped gifts can also be dropped off at RE/MAX on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. through Dec. 15. If the door is locked, knock. After hours or weekend drop-offs can also be arranged.
If you prefer online shopping, items can also be shipped directly to:
RE/MAX Realty Connection
1627 Greenup Ave.
Ashland, KY 41101
Monetary donations can be made by calling (606) 325-0407. Ask for Melissa. A receipt for your donation can be provided.
ACTC providing $50K in
Nurse Aide Scholarships
ASHLAND
Ashland Community and Technical College Workforce Solutions is providing $50,000 in nurse aide scholarships in an effort to alleviate some of the stress that COVID-19 has caused on the community workforce, according to a press release.
Due to the demand for nurse aides and the loss of employment in the area, ACTC is offering a scholarship to at-risk populations with opportunities for immediate employment.
The scholarships demonstrate ACTC's commitment to the community by producing trained nurse aides to answer the needs of the healthcare industry in the area.
“We are excited to have up to $50,000 in scholarships for nurse aide training to help fill the shortage COVID-19 has created,” said Robin Harris, Director of Workforce Solutions. “This scholarship will afford someone an opportunity they may not have been given without financial assistance. It’s a win-win, helping individuals obtain employable skills and contributing to the workforce in and around our area.”
The scholarship is awarded to those who do not have other financial assistance in place such as scholarships or grants.
The program provides knowledge and skills for nurse aides to assume the role and responsibility required in a long-term care setting. The focus is on communication, infection control, safety, resident/patient rights, and basic nursing skills. A person who completes the training and passes the state exam would be able to work in long term care facilities as well as some hospitals.
Since January 2019, ACTC Workforce Solutions has trained 650-plus nurse aides with some going on to continue their education.
Currently, the program has a pass rate of 94%, according to the Kentucky Community and Technical College System.
“From working closely with the long-term care facilities in our area, we know they are desperate for nurse aides as the pandemic has really hit them hard,” said Harris. “We hope that by taking away a barrier for some students that we can help our community through his difficult time.”
For more information about the Nurse Aide program or about the Nurse Aide Scholarship, please contact Robin Harris at (606) 326-2252 or or Robin.Harris@kctcs.edu.
‘Coffee with Veterans’ Dec. 15
IRONTON
Veterans 4 Veterans will host a free “Coffee with Veterans” event on Tuesday, Dec. 15, from 6-8 p.m. at The Traders Cafe in Ironton.
It will be a time for veterans to get together with other vets and de-stress over a cup of hot coffee.
Coffee and pastries will be available for purchase. COVID-19 precautions will be followed.
Meeting postponed
CATLETTSBURG
The regularly scheduled city council meeting for the City of Catlettsburg on Dec. 15 has been postponed and will be rescheduled to a later date.