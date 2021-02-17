CATLETTSBURG
All three branches of the Boyd County Clerk’s Office will be closed Thursday, said County Clerk Kevin Johnston, due to inclement weather and area power outages.
Johnston said he apologizes for the inconvenience, but he had to make the best decision for his staff.
KDHF accepting scholarship applications
ASHLAND
The King’s Daughters Health Foundation is accepting scholarship applications from high school seniors for the 2021-22 academic year.
Three scholarship opportunities are available:
• The Stewart Health Foundation Scholarship amount is $2,000 per year, renewable for up to four years, provided eligibility criteria is met. The scholarship is open to students residing in Boyd, Carter, Greenup or Lawrence counties in Kentucky; Lawrence County in Ohio; and Wayne County in West Virginia.
Children of full-time King’s Daughters team members are exempt from the residency requirement.
• Four Boyd County Medical Society Scholarships will be awarded in 2021. Each is worth $1,500. One scholarship each will be awarded to a senior from Boyd County, Ashland Blazer, Fairview and Russell.
• The Edna and Mildred Monk Memorial Nursing Scholarship is available to graduating seniors who are dependents of King’s Daughters team members. The $1,000 scholarship supports the first school year’s tuition, room and board, books and lab fees for students pursuing the field of nursing.
Visit kingsdaughtershealth.com to view and download applications, which must be received by no later than Wednesday, March 31. Call (606) 408-0412 for more information.