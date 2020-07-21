ASHLAND
Ashland Town Center announced a case of COVID-19 linked to the Piercing Pagoda.
No one with the store or the mall was available for comment, but the mall released a statement noting it's enforcing cleaning protocols, which include social distancing, masks and avoiding gathering in large groups.
Piercing Pagoda chose to close with plans to reopen on July 31.
More about the mall's approach to COVID-19 can be seen at ashlandtowncenter.com/code-of-conduct.
Jazz Alley series canceled
ASHLAND
Because of the COVID-19 virus, the Paramount Arts Center has canceled its Jazz Alley series.
Refunds will be granted to ticket holders and will begin to be processed through the PAC box office.
Performances affected by the cancellation include: John Rankin, Tom Fischer & Richard Scott (July 25); Cynthia Sayer Trio (Aug. 8); Bob Thompson & The Unit (Sept. 5); Greg Abate (Sept. 12); and Laila Biali (Oct. 3).
“The Paramount is committed to the health of our customers, performers, and employees. Their safety is our highest priority. We are closely monitoring the local, state and national situations regarding COVID-19 (known as the coronavirus) and following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) best practices at all our performances,” a statement from the theater said. “We hope you will recognize the profound impact these event changes will have on the livelihoods of our local performers and companies and ask for your patience as we work with them around this issue.”
United in Harmony
will be shown Friday
ASHLAND
A fundraising musical event with local performers is scheduled to be Friday on My Town TV.
United in Harmony, a telethon for local COVID-19 relieft will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday on My Town TV featuring a live performance by the band Badd Habitz, which includes Charlie Lyons (guitar, keyboard, lap steel and vocals); Terry Crabtree (vocals and keyboards); Dorothy Jane (guitar and vocals) and Christopher Hart (drums and guitar).
The Cornbread Orchestra also will perform, along with Josh Brown, Laid Back Country Picker, Steve Free, Larry Pancake, The Chase, The Party Bus, David McGuire of Bad Keys of the Mountains, Storytellers Union, Faye Berry, M. Brinston Berry, Chuck Mullins and Michelle Grubb.
The event will be sponsored by My Town TV HD and United Way.