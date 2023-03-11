Construction work ramping up on U.S. 60
PRINCESS
Road work will increase along U.S. 60 in Boyd County this month as contractors ramp up construction on the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s $46 million project to widen the highway between Coalton and Cannonsburg.
Crews restarted major roadway excavation last week following a slow-down in construction activities over the winter.
Next week, motorists will begin to see excavation, drainage, bridge- and road-building work increase even more at various locations along U.S. 60 between the I-64 interchange at Coalton and the Ky. 180 intersection at Cannonsburg.
The work zone includes temporary pavement and lane shifts, intermittent flagged traffic where construction vehicles are entering and leaving highway — especially on the Coalton end of the project — and the following traffic pattern changes:
All U.S. 60 traffic has shifted to new pavement east of I-64 at Coalton, from the BP station to Princeland Estates. Eastbound traffic coming from the interstate is diverted right into new travel lanes. Westbound traffic coming from Cannonsburg is diverted left just past Princeland.
All Ky. 5 traffic is detoured slightly west using Princess Drive and a temporary U.S. 60 intersection while the existing intersection is closed for reconstruction. Motorists should use caution as the temporary Ky. 5-U.S. 60 intersection will be smaller and lack turn lanes.
Princeland Drive is closed at U.S. 60 at Princess. All traffic is detoured using Princess Drive/Kelly Drive. (All traffic from Princeland Heights, West Woods Court, Ross Court, and Princess Drive must use Princess Drive to reroute across the new bridge over Williams Creek to access U.S. 60 at the temporary Ky. 5 intersection.)
In addition, expect narrow travel lanes and speed limit changes, as well as U.S. 60 width restrictions. Large commercial vehicles or those over 11 feet wide should detour using Ky. 180 and I-64 at Cannonsburg (Exit 185).
Travel delays on U.S. 60 are likely in the work zone. Motorists should plan travel accordingly or seek alternate routes. Please use caution while driving and slow down to protect yourself and workers.
MEETING
Tuesday
6 p.m. — Board County Middle School site-based, decision-making council, Boyd County Middle School, 1226 Summit Road.