Concert to benefit Safe Harbor
ASHLAND
A concert on Friday will benefit Safe Harbor.
The concert, slated for 7 p.m. at the Bandstand in Central Park, will feature the bands Going Vertical, led by Abby McGuire, and the Ryan Bonner Band.
Attendees are urged to donate items for replenishing the shelves of Safe Harbor for survivors of domestic violence, including toiletries, dry goods, cleaning supplies, boxes of dry foods or canned goods such as soups, peanut butter, crackers, cake mixes, combs, brushes, hair bands, flip flops and any new items that you may want to purchase. Cash donations are welcome. Attendees also are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.
Police seek mascot name
FRANKFORT
Kentucky State Police are asking the public to vote on what to name their bulldog mascot.
The agency received name submissions earlier this month and narrowed the list down to 10 possibilities. People can vote for one of those names through July 21, the agency said Monday on social media.
The agency has used a bulldog image at promotional events over the years and decided to develop it into an official mascot as a fun way to engage with all ages, officials said. Giving the mascot an identity will help the agency build relationships with those it serves, officials said.
MEETINGS
Tuesday
Boyd County Ag Development Council, 5:30 p.m. Boyd County Conservation Office.
