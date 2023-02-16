Community Hospice seeks volunteers
ASHLAND
Community Hospice has scheduled a new Volunteer Orientation training. The two-day session will be from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 7 and 8 at the Community Hospice office at 1480 Carter Ave.
Although volunteers are needed for a variety of duties, there is a particular need for those interested in serving as a greeter/receptionist at the Care Center for evenings and weekends, providing short in-home caregiver breaks, emotional support and companionship visitation, nursing home visits, chaplains providing spiritual support and military vet-to-vet visits. Volunteers determine when and how often they are available to assist — a few hours a week or just occasionally. All volunteers must complete the required training to be certified. Space is limited to allow for social distancing.
For more information or to reserve space, call Andrea Arnett, director of volunteer services, at (606) 329-1890 or (800) 926-6184.
Red Cross drives planned
ASHLAND
The Boyd County chapter of the American Red Cross will offer the following blood drives:
Monday, 12:30 to 6 p.m. — King’s Daughters Medical Center Health Education Center, 2201 Lexington Ave.
Feb. 28, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Russell High School, 710 Red Devil Lane, Russell.
March 3, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. — Central Fire Station, 1021 Carter Ave., Ashland.
March 14, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Bellefonte Pavilion, 2000 Ashland Drive, Ashland.
March 15, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. — King’s Daughters Medical Center Health Education Center, 2201 Lexington Ave., Ashland.
Man charged with W.Va. killing
KINGWOOD, W.Va.
Police have made an arrest in the cold case slaying of a 13-year-old West Virginia boy.
David Monroe Adams, 56, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jerimiah “Jerry” Matthew Watkins, whose body was found in a shallow hole near railroad tracks on Nov. 12, 1985, in Terra Alta, news outlets reported, citing a statement Tuesday from the Preston County Sheriff’s Office. Adams was 18 and lived in Terra Alta at the time of the slaying.
The sheriff’s office began reviewing the case earlier this month and found some inconsistent statements Adams had reportedly made at the time of the slaying, the statement said
“As part of renewing the investigation, law enforcement conducted multiple interviews with Mr. Adams and he eventually confessed that an argument that started over a stolen bicycle” resulted in the teen’s death.
Staff, wire reports