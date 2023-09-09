Hospice seeks volunteers
ASHLAND
Community Hospice has scheduled a two-day volunteer orientation training from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 19 and 20 at the Community Hospice office at 1480 Carter Ave.
Although volunteers are needed for a variety of duties, there is a particular need for those interested in providing short in-home caregiver breaks, emotional support and companionship visitation, nursing home visits, chaplains providing spiritual support, military vet-to-vet visits, and at our Care Center as a greeter/receptionist or working with the hospitality cart.
Volunteers determine when and how often they are available to assist — a few hours a week or just occasionally. All volunteers must complete the required training to be certified.
To reserve space in the sessions, call Andrea Arnett, director of volunteer services, at (606) 329-1890.
Hospice offers grief counseling
IRONTON
Community Hospice will offer “Support After a Suicide Loss,” a community support group focused on family and friends who have lost a loved one by suicide.
The four-week group, which met for the first time Friday, will be offered from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Fridays through the month.
The sessions are being offered as a part of September’s Suicide Prevention Month. The group will offer participants the opportunity to talk about their loss, understand the grieving process and the cycles of grief and spend time with others who have experienced a similar loss.
All Community Hospice grief support groups are open to the public, not just those who have been served by hospice.
The Ironton office is at 2029 S. Third St.
For more information or to reserve a space, call Community Hospice Bereavement Department at (606) 327-2636.
Sensory-friendly Swift offered
ASHLAND
Cinema Camp Landing will offer a sensory-friendly showtime for “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Film” at 5 p.m. Oct. 14.
The mobility-friendly theater offers comfortable seating in an inclusive atmosphere.
Tickets are available at CinemaCampLanding.com and the Cinema concession stand.
Staff reports