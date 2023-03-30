Community breakfast planned Saturday
RACELAND
The third annual community breakfast will be at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Howard Thomas American Legion Post 43.
The menu will include pancakes, sausage, milk and orange juice. A visit from the Easter bunny and an egg hunt will follow the meal.
Those participating in the egg hunt are encouraged to bring something to collect eggs in.
The post is at 439 1/2 Greenup Road.
2nd-time scratch-off winner named
FRANKLIN FURNACE
Stacey Moore of Franklin Furnace has won a second large scratch-off prize.
He won a $200,000 prize on a $20 Bluegrass Blowout ticket he bought last week at Clark’s Pump N Shop in Greenup.
Moore told lottery officials he makes the drive into Kentucky every day for work and is glad he made the stop that day.
While in the store, he scratched the front of the ticket but didn’t have a match. Since the ticket is double-sided, he turned it over and that’s where he uncovered the “horseshoe” symbol. Located directly below was the game’s $200,000 top prize.
“I went out of the store screaming,” Moore said.
“A lady even asked me if I was OK. I told her, ‘I couldn’t be better,’” Moore said.
Moore claimed his prize at lottery headquarters the following day, where he walked away with $143,000 after taxes.
Moore told officials he plans to buy vehicles for both himself and his wife with his winnings.
Moore traveled to Louisville in 2010 when he claimed a $40,000 Scratch-off prize.
Clark’s Pump N Shop will receive $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.
Hospice to host living wills event
ASHLAND
As part of National Healthcare Decisions Day, Community Hospice will host an informational session about Living Wills at 2 p.m. April 13 at 2 p.m. at the Community Hospice office, 1480 Carter Ave.
They will present an overview of living wills, answer questions, and will also have living will forms available.
Community Hospice representatives are also available to speak to any business, club, group, church or organization with details about living wills. For additional information or to schedule a presentation, call Beth Taylor at (606) 329-1890.
Job openings at McDonald’s
McDonald’s restaurants across the Charleston and Huntington areas plan to hire more than 400 new employees beginning this week with a special month-long hiring event, according to a press release.
The move comes as McDonald’s restaurants across the region seek to add about 6,000 new employees.
Job openings vary by participating restaurant, with both crew and management positions available, and benefits such as flexible schedules, paid time off, free employee meals, tuition assistance, health care coverage and competitive wages.
Visit jobs.mchire.com to learn more and apply. Text “apply” to 38000 to start an application via text.
Utility work on bridge
Fiber optic cable installation on the Catlettsburg-Kenova (U.S. 60) bridge in Boyd County will require daily flagged traffic over the next several weeks.
Beginning Monday, April 3, the U.S. 60 bridge between Kentucky and West Virginia will be reduced to one lane each weekday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Flaggers will alternate all traffic across the bridge, one direction at a time, during those work hours.
Because of U.S. 60’s heavy traffic — as many as 8,000 vehicles use it in Catlettsburg each day — backups and delays are expected. Motorists should adjust travel plans accordingly or seek alternate routes, especially during the morning and afternoon commute.
Contractors will remove construction barrels and cones daily, and traffic will return to normal during evening and overnight hours.
The work is being done by contractors under an approved Kentucky Transportation Cabinet permit.
Staff reports