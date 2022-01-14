Community Action Agencies across Kentucky are accepting applications for LIHEAP Crisis and LIHWAP Programs for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Crisis Component and the new Low Income Home Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). Applications will be accepted first come, first serve during designated enrollment periods or until funds have been expended. Kentuckians in all 120 counties may be eligible for assistance with their heating, water, and/or wastewater bills.
LIHEAP and LIHWAP can assist households, up to and including 150% of the federal poverty guidelines, who meet the program eligibility requirements. Benefits are paid directly to the household’s vendor. Individuals should apply through their local Community Action Agency office. To locate your local office, call 800-456-3452. The LIHEAP Crisis component is available through March 31, 2022, to assist households who demonstrate a home energy crisis situation. Crisis benefits will cover the minimum needed to alleviate the crisis not to exceed $600.
Households can reapply each time they experience a crisis situation until they reached their maximum benefit. LIHWAP, an emergency assistance program authorized by ARPA, which provides water and wastewater assistance through various components through Sept. 30, 2023, or until funding is exhausted. Applications for the Subsidy and Crisis Components will be accepted through June 1, 2022.
KAFC approves
$775,000 in loans
The Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation (KAFC) approved $775,000 for four agricultural loans for projects across the commonwealth at its monthly board meeting. The aid bolsters beef and poultry farmers across the commonwealth.
Four Beginning Farmer loans totaling $775,000 were approved. Loan recipients were in Mercer County ($250,000) and three in Grayson County ($135,000, $250,000 and $140,000).
For more information on the programs offered by the KAFC, contact Ali Hulett, loan programs manager, at 502-782-1760 or email kafc@ky.gov.
McConnell announces
$87.7M for bridge repairs
U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced Friday the Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration will distribute $87.7 million to Kentucky in Fiscal Year 2022 to fund the rehabilitation, repair and replacement of bridges. This is the first tranche of the $438 million Kentucky will receive over the next five years to fund such projects.
The Federal Highway Administration appropriated these funds through a formula established in the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed by the Senate last year. This legislation represents the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system and will provide more than $5.3 billion for bridge repairs nationwide in the next year alone. Additionally, the bill provides $12.5 billion for a competitive grant program dedicated to bridge repair. Each state will determine how its funding will be distributed.
Beshear delivers 2022
Recommended Highway Plan
Gov. Andy Beshear presented a 2022 Recommended Highway Plan on Friday that puts a priority on repairing and preserving pavement and bridges and positions Kentucky to compete for federal funding to advance large-scale projects critical to Kentucky’s continued economic growth.
The 2022 Governor’s Recommended Highway Plan is based on anticipated revenues of $8.5 billion through 2028 — $6.2 billion in federal-aid highway program funding and $2.3 billion in anticipated state revenues.
Separately from the highway plan, the governor’s recommended budget proposes to use $250 million in state funds as matching funds for federal grants for three of Beshear’s top transportation priorities:
• Toll-free funding of the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project in northern Kentucky, including construction of a companion bridge to share the volume of traffic on Interstates 71 and 75 between Covington and Cincinnati.
• Continued development of the I-69 Ohio River crossing at Henderson.
• Widening work necessary to extend the four-lane Mountain Parkway along Ky. 114 from Salyersville to Prestonsburg.
The Governor’s recommended plan also would provide $3.6 billion — nearly $600 million a year — to address a backlog of deficient bridges and needed pavement repairs.
‘Finding Funding’
webinar series
The Kentucky Office of Rural Health (KORH) will kick off its new monthly webinar series “Finding Funding in Kentucky” — which spotlights funding agencies that support rural health projects in the Commonwealth — on Tuesday, Feb. 1, with a presentation from staff at the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington. The free, one-hour interactive session begins at 10 a.m. ET.
The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington, established in 2017 with proceeds from the sale of St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia, supports a broad range of health initiatives related to food insecurity, mental and behavioral health, substance use disorder, and tobacco cessation, along with more general health and wellness efforts and capacity building activities. The foundation’s grants support projects in the tri-state region — nine counties in West Virginia, three counties in Ohio, and eight counties in Kentucky (Boyd, Carter, Floyd, Greenup, Johnson, Lawrence, Martin and Pike).
Registration for the event is available online at: https://bit.ly/3qpXbfh.
MEETINGS
Monday at 6 p.m.: Carter County Board of Education, regular meeting, 228 S. Carol Malone Blvd., Grayson.
Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.: Worthington special council meeting, council chambers, 201 Stewart Ave.
Thursday at 5:30 p.m.: Boyd County Board of Education, special meeting, 1100 Bob McCullough Drive, Ashland.