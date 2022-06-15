Closed for Juneteenth
CATLETTSBURG
The Boyd County Extension office will be closed Monday in observance of Juneteenth, to reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Retirement event set
ASHLAND
A retirement reception will be from 4 to 6 p.m. June 23 at the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center for Executive Director Carol Allen.
Allen’s official retirement date will be July 1.
Gallery plans ‘pride’ show
GRAYSON
Artists are invited to submit works for the Grayson Gallery and Art Center’s “Pride in the Arts” show, which will open with a reception from 6 to 9 p.m. June 24.
Original artwork in any subject and all media will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Monday. There is no entry fee; work must be ready to place on exhibit with wires on the back for hanging 2D pieces and, those with 3D work will be welcomed and set up to display. Artists must tag pieces on the back with artist’s name, title, medium and price, if for sale.
Awards will include People’s Choice, GGAC Board Choice and the Brandon Click Memorial and a special award from the Ashland Pride community. Awards will be presented at the reception.
All works will be accepted, unless they contain representations of hate or negativity.
Artists with art at the gallery may also pick up during the times shown.
Staff reports