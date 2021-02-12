CATLETTSBURG
The Boyd County Courthouse and all three branches of the clerk’s office will be closed on Monday because of President’s Day. Normal hours will return on Tuesday, weather permitting.
ACTC wants to hear from students
ASHLAND
Ashland Community and Technical College is asking students to create a video explaining their motivation for sticking with college and working toward a better life in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A Kentucky Legislative Research Commission pre-COVID study showed students attending the 16 colleges of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System already faced more nonacademic barriers than those who attend universities. Yet, last year, KCTCS had a record number of graduates who earned a record number of credentials. So, the state’s community college system wants to know how students are achieving their goals even with additional challenges created by COVID.
Those who submit a video will be eligible for prizes including laptops, gift cards and Air Pods. All students who submit a video will receive a T-shirt. The only eligibility requirement is to be enrolled as a current ACTC student.
For more information, visit the school's web site.
ACTC offers CDL training
ASHLAND
Workforce Solutions at Ashland Community and Technical College is enrolling students in the Commercial Driver’s License program for March classes.
ACTC offers Class A CDL training with a course designed for individuals with little or no commercial driving experience. The program includes all the learning tools needed to pass the Class A CDL driver's test.
Students will receive 40 hours of classroom training and 120 hours of "on the road" training.
First-year drivers typically earn between $35,000 and $40,000 annually.
There were 65 students who successfully gained their Class A CDL during the year of 2020.
Cameron Webb, one of the graduates of the course said earning his CDL is something that will benefit him greatly.
Classes are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Roberts Drive Campus.
Students may register at any time; however, class size is limited. Enrollments are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. New classes start each month. Training is scheduled around holidays and interruptions caused by weather or other unforeseen circumstances.
A high school diploma or GED is not required; however, you must be able to read and write the English language and be at least 21, be able to meet the Federal DOT physical requirements and have a valid driver’s license at the time of registration.
For more information, call (606) 326-2072 or email AS_Workforce@kctcs.edu.
Oasis turns 21, postpones sale
ASHLAND
Oasis Tanning of Ashland will hold off on its 21st anniversary celebration. It was originally scheduled for today, but Oasis announced on its Facebook page on Friday that it will postpone its special sale to a to-be-determined date.
MEETING
Monday at 12:30 p.m.: The FIVCO Area Development District Executive Committee Board of Directors will convene. Lunch will be served at noon. A Zoom option is in place if necessary.