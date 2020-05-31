ASHLAND
The City of Ashland government building will reopen today to the public with modifications, according to the city government’s Facebook page.
Do not enter the facility if you are ill, have been experienced COVID-19 symptoms or have been potentially exposed to the novel coronavirus.
The public entrance door will be the ADA compliant access on Korean War Veterans Way. It’s reserved for entrance and exit.
General access is available from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the cashiers office. There is reserved access for those 65 years or older with health issues (8-8:30 a.m.). Appointments are required for other departments. Call (606) 385-3400.
Entrants should follow Kentucky Healthy at Work requirements posted at the door, wear a face mask that covers the nose and mouth while in the building, practice social distancing, practice proper hand hygiene and always avoid physical contact with others.
Planet Fitness
back today
ASHLAND
Planet Fitness announced on its Facebook page it is reopening today in Ashland.
To adhere to local requirements, the fitness center can accommodate just 88 members at a time.
Planet Fitness announced if you paid dues in March prior to the closure, the March dues will be credited toward your first monthly bill. The billing will resume on or around June 17 and may be pro-rated.
The gym announced it has been “working hard to get ready to welcome you back and provide you with the clean, sanitary and judgment-free workout experience you love.”
ARC opens new
treatment center
HINDMAN
An Addiction Recovery Care residential drug and alcohol treatment center for women in the Pippa Passes is open and accepting clients.
Creekside, in Knott County, is a 120-bed center that provides opioid detoxification, stabilization and residential treatment services for woman with substance use disorders.
Creekside’s medical staff is supervised by Dr. Michael Fletcher, an American Board of Addiction Medicine certified physician.
ARC accepts all Kentucky Medicaid plans and most private insurances.
Call ARC’s 24/7 hotline at (606) 638-0938 or visit arccenters.com for more information.
Kentucky Power seeks
customer debt relief
ASHLAND
Kentucky Power is proposing a three-step plan to help customers who have fallen behind on their bills because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The plan includes a bill credit to eliminate past-due balances, a new Flex Pay program that gives customers more control over their monthly costs and a plan to less the impact of a future rate adjustment.
In a filing with the Kentucky Public Service Commission, Kentucky Power asked for approval to provide a bill credit for customers whose accounts are more than 30 days past due as of May 28. The credits would eliminate all delinquencies for the past-due amounts. Kentucky Power would utilize a portion of its accumulated tax balance from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Job Act federal tax reform program to provide the credits.
More than 22,000 resident, commercial and industrial customers would receive a credit under the proposal.
A voluntary Flex Pay option would give customers the ability to pre-pay accounts to help them budget their monthly electricity costs. Customers participating in the program would not have to pay security deposits or late fees. A proposal for Flex Pay will be submitted to the commission on June 29.
In the base rate adjustment request, Kentucky Power will propose to delay any base rate increase that customers have to pay until Jan. 1, 2022 by using an additional portion of the accumulated federal income tax balance to offset the increase.
Catlettsburg church
having revival
CATLETTSBURG
The Catlettsburg Harvest Church of God will hold a revival at 7 nightly through Friday. It began on Sunday. There will be special singers and evangelist George Moxley will speak.
The church is at 105 36th Street in Catlettsburg.
Spare Time
has reopened
IRONTON
Spare Time Recreation reopened Friday for bowling and laser tag. Open skating is not permitted yet.
Spare Time announced it is booking bowling and laser birthday parties.
Spare Time said on its Facebook page that it will be taking several precautions and will be following social distancing practices, “so please be patient with limited lane availability and adjusted seating.”
Hours are: Monday, 5-9 p.m. (bowling only); Thursday, 1-9 p.m. (bowling only); Friday, 5-11 p.m.; Saturday, 1-11 p.m.; and Sunday, 1-11 p.m. Spare Time is closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Call (740) 533-1222 for more information.