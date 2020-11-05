ASHLAND
The City of Ashland building will be closed to the public beginning Friday.
Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the county, the building will be closed to aid the mitigation of the virus.
For making payments, contacting departments or additional inquiries, visit ashlandky.gov/news_detail_T2_R177.php.
All public safety and services will continue.
Clerk’s Kyova branch closing
CANNONSBURG
The Kyova branch of the Boyd County Clerk’s office will be closed until further notice beginning on Monday, Nov. 9, due to circumstances beyond the office’s control and for the health and safety of employees, according to Boyd County Clerk Susan Campbell.
Events planned at GGAC
GRAYSON
Artists with pieces remaining at the Grayson Gallery and Art Center may pick their works up from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the gallery at 301 E. Third St.
During pickup time, Misty Skaggs of EKY Mutual Aid will there with coats for those in need.
The gallery is accepting virtual submissions for its next online show.
Each artist may submit up to three pieces via photographs. Art must be original. The photos will be placed in an album. Seasonal or holiday art is encouraged but not required.
The virtual opening will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 27.
Community Action Agencies
accepting applications
Community Action Agencies are accepting applications for the Healthy at Home Utility Relief Fund Program. The fund will provide relief to Kentuckians affected by COVID-19 that need assistance with their water, wastewater, electric or natural gas service.
On Oct. 19, Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order designating $15 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds for the Healthy at Home Utility Relief Fund. Community Action Agencies across Kentucky are now accepting applications for the Healthy at Home Utility Relief Fund Program through Dec. 11 or until funds are depleted. Interested households should contact their local Community Action Outreach Office on how to apply. To locate their local office, individuals can call (800) 456-3452 or visit capky.org.
The fund can assist households with income up to 200% of the Federal Poverty Level that have suffered financially due to COVID-19, covering up to $500 for past-due water or wastewater bills. For a limited number of households, the fund can pay up to $200 for past-due electric or natural gas bills, up to two times. Applicants are encouraged to contact their local Community Action office for more information.
Community Action Kentucky administers Healthy at Home Utility Relief Fund in partnership with the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
ARC to receive POWER grants
WASHINGTON, D.C.
Appalachian Regional Commission has been awarded more than $5.5 million in grant awards in Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization funding for six projects in southern and eastern Kentucky. The grants will be used to expand access to opioid recovery programs, spur workforce development, improve STEM education resources and build a new neonatal intensive care unit in the region.
The following POWER grants were awarded for programs in Kentucky's Fifth Congressional District:
• $1,500,000 to Kentucky Dataseam Initiative, Inc. for a high school student IT apprenticeship program to expand in 20 Eastern Kentucky counties, impacting more than 45,000 students in Kentucky's Appalachian region. At least 60 student apprentices will continue their education and/or obtain employment. Student apprentices will earn two industry-standard IT certifications per apprentice as part of earning a U.S. Department of Labor IT Support Specialist Certificate. The program also includes paid IT jobs for students in participating school districts, hands-on coursework, on-the-job training, and vital technology infrastructure to communities for K-12 education. Dataseam will also assist Morehead State University and the University of Louisville with identifying and recruiting students into STEM and STEM education programs.
• $50,000 to Gateway Area Development District to complete a strategic plan to improve workforce development across six counties in Eastern Kentucky. They will guide key partners and community stakeholders in implementing workforce training and transitional programs to fill skillset gaps in the region. Key partners include the Rowan County Fiscal Court, City of Morehead, TENCO Workforce Development Board, Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program (EKCEP), Maysville Community and Technical College and Morehead State University.
• $6,320 to EKY Heritage Foundation in Whitesburg for a feasibility study to examine the viability of Tiny House manufacturing in Letcher County. In collaboration with HOMES, Inc., FAHE and Addiction Recovery, the foundation will also examine second chance employment opportunities for individuals in addiction recovery, providing them with vocational training and jobs to build tiny houses.
• $1,500,000 to Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation to rehabilitate the former Whitesburg High School for 22 units of transitional housing for men who are in recovery from substance use disorders.
• $1,500,000 to Foothills Academy to construct the Foothills Independent Transitional Living Center (FIT) to deliver transitional housing, training, and re-employment services for young adults who age out of the child welfare system and have limited support networks.
For more information about the ARC POWER grant program, visit www.arc.com.