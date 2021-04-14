The citizen debris drop-off location at the Boyd County roads department is open, but it is now self-unloading only. There will be no staff there to help unload.
Lawrence Arts &
Crafts Festival
SOUTH POINT
The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce will host an Arts & Crafts Festival on Saturday and Sunday.
On Saturday, the festival is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. The festival will take place on the campus of the chamber of commerce at 216 Collins Ave. in South Point adjacent to U.S. 52.
The festival will have crafts vendors and food trucks on site. For more information, contact the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce at (740) 377-4550.
Free healthy heart
with EKG screening
ASHLAND
King’s Daughters Medical Center is providing free healthy heart with EKG screening beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 29, on the KDMC Mobile Health Unit at Members Choice Credit Union at 1401 Carter Ave. in Ashland.
Appointments are required and may be made by calling (606) 408-9304. If no answer, leave your name, daytime phone number and the date/location of the screening you would like to schedule. There will be a call back.
Participants will receive checks of their total cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar and blood oxygen levels and a screening EKG. Results will be reviewed by a King’s Daughters health professional.
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., accounting for more than 34% of all deaths annually. An American dies of cardiovascular disease every 38 seconds, according to the American Heart Association.
An EKG is a test that checks for problems with the electrical activity of your heart. It also is used to check the health of the heart, especially when conditions such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes are present.
The screening is recommended for persons age 40 and older, as well as younger adults with risk factors, such as diabetes or high blood pressure.
MEETING
Today at 3 p.m.: There will be a Greenup County Fiscal Court special meeting. On the agenda: Pay Elite Construction and county road aid agreement and resolution.