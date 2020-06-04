ASHLAND
The Boyd County Circuit Court Clerk’s satellite driver’s license office in the Camayo Arcade has been closed. Boyd County residents can access driver’s license services remotely and other services in-person through the office at the Boyd County Judicial Center (2805 Louisa Street in Catlettsburg). The phone number is (606) 739-4131.
The lease for the satellite office will expire June 30 and will not be renewed. The Ashland office closed when driver’s license services were suspended in March because of the pandemic and it will not reopen.
“The Boyd County Office of Circuit Court Clerk looks forward to resuming limited driver’s license services at the judicial center in Catlettsburg,” said Tracey L. Kelley, the Boyd County Circuit Court Clerk.
The process is as follows:
• Individuals with a driver’s license, permit or ID card that expired or was lost between March 1 and June 30, who wish to obtain a renewal or reissuance must apply through a remote application process.
• Individuals with a driver’s license, permit or ID card that expired or was lost before March 1 must obtain new credentials, which will be issued through an in-person visit to an Office of Circuit Court Clerk.
Rio Grande to resume in-person classes
RIO GRANDE, OHIO
The University of Rio Grande/Rio Grande Community College will welcome students back to the classrooms this summer as the institution plans for a return to face-to-face instruction for the second summer session beginning July 6.
Class sizes will be limited. Lectures will be divided or moved to larger spaces allowing for safe social distancing. Rio Grande will also offer additional general education courses for students not ready to head to the larger populated areas.
Rio Grande closed its campus and moved to an alternative learning model on March 16 because of the novel coronavirus.
Visit rio.edu for more information.
Alzheimer’s sessions to be offered
LEXINGTON
Two online programs will be offered by the Alzheimer’s Association.
“Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia” will be from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday.
“Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s will be offered from 4 to 5 p.m. June 18.
To register, call (800) 272-3900 or visit https://bit.ly/2M0XCHM.
Dowdy on board with KDMC
RUSSELL
King’s Daughters has announced the addition of podiatrist Phillip R. Dowdy Jr., DPM, to its network of specialty providers.
Dr. Dowdy joins the medical staff from Our Lady of Bellefonte Physician Services. He will continue to see patients at his existing office, KDMS Foot Care, 1000 Ashland Drive, Suite 104, in Russell. The phone number is (606) 833-6260.
Dowdy is an area native. He is board-certified by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery, the American Board of Podiatric Medicine and the American Board of Wound Management.
MEETING
The Boyd County Board of Elections will have a special meeting in the Fiscal Court room today at 10:30 a.m.