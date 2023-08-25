Cinema Day upcoming
CANNONSBURG
Movies will be $4 all day on Sunday at Cinema Camp Landing to mark Cinema Day 2023.
The ticket includes luxury recliners, in-seat ordering and reserved seating. Mario and Princess Peach will make a special appearance from 1 to 5 p.m. Prizes and contests are planned.
The theater is at 10699 U.S. 60.
For more information, visit CinemaCampLanding.com.
Lunch and Learn Tuesday
ASHLAND
An Ashland Alliance Lunch and Learn event is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 29, at Tomcat Bourbon & Brew House.
The event will feature SilverLogic Marketing, LLC, which helps “bring small business owners products, services and strategies that only the big business world hears about.”
The presentation is called “Making Business Go.”
Lunch and Learn will be from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2018 29th Street in Ashland.
