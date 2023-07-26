Cincinnati Belle coming to Tri-State
The Belle of Cincinnati will visit the area this weekend, offering lunch, dinner and sightseeing cruises.
Cruises will depart Ashland on Saturday and Huntington on Sunday.
All passengers, including infants younger than 4, are required to have a ticket to gain entry to the boat.
To make reservations, visit https://bbriverboats.com/cruises/summer-tour?fbclid=IwAR0EW21cTFPgzO01KtKlbVb3UZiUe3Cz6Nav6UUXuxN5R02nidTR9B83sA8 or call (800) 261-8586.
The lunch cruise will be from noon to 2 p.m., with boarding at 11 a.m. Cost is $43.39 for adults; $43.39 for those 60 and older; $27.35 for children 4 through 12; those younger than 4 are admitted free.
Sightseeing cruise, the same as the lunch cruise but without the meal, has the same boarding and departure; cost is $27.35 for adults; $21.69 for children 4 through 12; free for those younger than 4.
Sightseeing cruise also is available from 3:30 to 5 p.m., with boarding at 3 p.m. and 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. with boarding at 6:30 p.m.
Dinner cruise boards at 6:30 p.m. and sails from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Cost is $59.43 for adults and seniors; $42.45 for those ages 4 through 12; and free to those younger than 4.
Harry Potter’s birthday at Camp Landing
CANNONSBURG
Cinema Camp Landing is extending an invitation to an enchanting celebration in honor of the one and only Harry Potter’s Birthday on Monday, July 31.
Camp Landing is offering a spellbinding experience as it hosts a free showing of the film, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”.
This family-friendly event is open to all ages, and admission is completely free for everyone. There will be multiple showtimes throughout the day.
Come dressed as your favorite Harry Potter character and be prepared to witness a sea of wands and wizard hats, as fans from all houses come together to mark this momentous occasion.
In addition to the captivating movie screening, Camp Landing has a few more surprises in store. The event will feature the famous wizarding beverage, Butterbeer, and sip on the specially crafted Sorting Hat drink that will magically identify your Hogwarts house.
“We wanted to create an event that would truly honor the spirit of Harry Potter and bring fans together to celebrate the iconic character’s birthday,” said George Bagnoli, General Manager. “It’s a day of magic, friendship, and adventure, and we can’t wait to share this extraordinary experience with all the Harry Potter fans in the tri-state area.”
Don’t miss out on this unforgettable occasion! Seize the opportunity to share your love for the Wizarding World with fellow enthusiasts and make lasting memories. Costumes are not mandatory, but we encourage everyone to embrace their magical selves and join in the fun!
For more information and to secure your spot for this FREE event, please visit CinemaCampLanding.com. Follow us on social media [@CinemaCampLanding] for the latest updates, and use the hashtag #HarryPotterBDay to share your excitement and connect with other fans.
5th Saturday service announced
ASHLAND
Second Baptist Church will have its Fifth Saturday service of music at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Fellowship will follow.
The church is at 4950 Williams Ave.
Staff reports