Church yard, bake sale set
ASHLAND
Clyffeside Worship will have a bake and yard sale from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The church is at 514 39th St.
Local market offers ‘Kids Bucks’
OLIVE HILL
The Carter County Farmers’ Market has partnered with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid in Kentucky to launch “Kids Bucks,” an initiative that provides local families financial support to purchase locally grown fruits and vegetables while supporting the region’s agricultural community.
Through Kids Bucks, children and their families can visit their nearby farmers market on select days, participate in a brief educational activity, and redeem between $5 and $10 in Kids Bucks to purchase onsite fresh fruits and vegetables. Farmers can exchange Kids Bucks at the county extension office for reimbursement.
“Kids Bucks is a tremendous asset for both Kentucky families and farmers,” Erin Barker, program assistant at the Carter County Extension Office. “By walking away with fresh produce, kids put their earnings into action and lay the groundwork for an even brighter future for themselves and their community.”
Carter County is the first of multiple farmers’ markets across the state that will host the Kids Bucks program.
ASC announces July overview
ASHLAND
The Ashland Senior Center reviewed a highlight from June and looked forward to the rest of this month in its monthly newsletter.
Mayor Matt Perkins proclaimed June 3 Senior Citizen Day in Ashland as the center celebrated its 50th birthday.
Director Sue Dowdy said July brings more good news for the center, including the facility being approved for a defibrillator from King’s Daughters.
On Wednesday, July 13, the center will have its City National Bank program at 10:45 a.m.
Every Monday and Wednesday, the center has “body recall with Rebecca” at 10:30 a.m.
It has bingo on Mondays at noon and Fridays at 10:30 a.m.
The Ashland Senior Center named Carrie Woodberry the Senior of the Month for July.
Water levels halt dam removal
BOWLING GREEN
Work to remove a dam on the Green River is on hold due to low water intake levels, officials said.
Crews began removing Green River Lock and Dam No. 5 last September, but stopped work after Edmonson County Water District General Manager Tony Sanders expressed concern last week about water intake levels.
The levels are about a foot lower than last year and if they drop another 1.5 feet, the issue could become critical, Sanders told the Daily News.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and The Nature Conservancy decided to temporarily halt dam removal until a permanent solution is reached on the issue.
“Eventually that dam will be removed,” said David Phemister, state director for The Nature Conservancy. “But the partnership is not going to proceed on that until we have a solution to the satisfaction of all parties, until we’ve got an answer on the water supply.”
The dam sat unused for 70 years before officials decided to remove it to open up 73 miles of free-flowing Green River for visitors and wildlife.
MEETING
Friday
Sanitation District 4 board meeting, 9 a.m. 239 W. Little Garner Road.
Staff, wire reports