Church sells turkey dinners
ASHLAND
The annual Meade Station Church of God Turkey Dinner will be offered as a drive-through only from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.
The menu includes turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry salad, rolls and dessert. Cost is $10.
To preorder, call (606) 928-5263.
The church is at 10255 Cedar Drive Ashland.
Ohio River bridge to close
NEW ALBANY, Ind.
Transportation officials are scheduling a 9-day closure of an Ohio River bridge that connects Indiana and Kentucky.
The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes that connect New Albany, Indiana, to Louisville, Kentucky via the Sherman Minton Bridge will close Nov. 28, Indiana transportation officials said.
The 59-year-old double-decker bridge is undergoing a long-term renovation that officials said would add up to 30 years to its life. Crews are scheduled to do demolition work during the closure.
Transportation officials said the suggested alternate route during the closing would be I-265 in Indiana to I-65.
The eastbound lanes of I-64 will close after 9 p.m. on Nov. 28 and reopen at 5 a.m. on Dec. 7.
Today
Russell Independent Board, noon, special meeting, at Russell BOE Office.
Friday
Sanitation District No. 4, 9 a.m. board meeting, 239 W. Little Garner Road.
Staff, wire reports