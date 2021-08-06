ASHLAND
Dr. Manfred Langer will be the guest speaker for homecoming at Princess Chapel, scheduled for Aug. 22.
Sermon topic will be “The Prodigal Son.” Music will begin at 10:30 a.m. and sermon will be at 11 a.m., followed by a meal. A love offering will be accepted.
For more information, call Jason Steagall at (606) 316-5986 or (606) 921-3245.
The church is at 12340 Princess Road.
COVID-19 testing
throughout region
ASHLAND
With COVID-19 cases rising again in the region, King’s Daughters issued a reminder to the public about its COVID-19 testing locations.
Testing is available, by appointment, at the following:
• King’s Daughters Drive-Thru Center, 2406 Carter Ave., Ashland
• KD Cannonsburg Urgent Care Center, 12470 U.S. Route 60
• KD Grayson Urgent Care Center, 609 N. Carol Malone Blvd.
• KD Prestonsburg, 1279 Old Abbott Mountain Road
• KD Portsmouth Urgent Care Center, 2001 Scioto Trail
Call (606) 408-COVD (2683) for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Patients presenting at any of King’s Daughters Urgent Care Centers with COVID-19 symptoms will be tested as part of their visit, per provider order. Usual visit charges and co-pays will apply. UCC patients are seen on a first-come, first served basis.
COVID-19 testing is not performed in King’s Daughters Emergency Department. Patients with severe symptoms or who have tested positive and are in need of medical care through the ED are asked to call (606) 408-COVD (2683) before arrival to receive specific instructions.
25 years
on the air
GRAYSON
This week’s Clay’s Outdoor Adventures radio show with host Tom Clay, of Greenup County, marks 25 years on the air. Clay talks about fishing, hiking, hunting, camping and more on WGOH/WUGO Radio, based in Grayson.
Clay’s Outdoors Adventures is heard on more than 20 AM/FM radio stations throughout Kentucky. It is aired locally on 99.7-FM and 100.9-FM and 1370 AM each Saturday at noon.